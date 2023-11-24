Cork City appoint Tim Clancy as their new head coach

CORK CITY HAVE appointed Tim Clancy as their new head coach following relegation to the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Leesiders are aiming to bounce back to the top flight and have turned to the former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic boss in order to secure promotion at the first time of asking.

Clancy started last season in charge of St Pat’s before being dismissed early in the campaign despite a strong finish to 2022 which secured European football.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Cork City and cannot wait to get started. Since speaking to everyone at Cork City, this is an opportunity that I could not pass up and I am really looking forward to the challenge,” Clancy said.

“I know that the fans and the people at the club are hurting right now after the season just gone, but this club is one of the biggest in the country and there is huge potential here. The opportunity is there to galvanise everyone at the club and get everyone working together to fight for a return to the Premier Division at the first attempt.

“We want to put a Cork City team out on the pitch that will entertain the supporters and challenge at the top of the table. The support at Turner’s Cross last season was incredible despite a difficult season, so we want to give them something to shout about in 2024.”

Clancy guided Drogheda into the Premier Division in 2020 and Cork owner Dermot Usher cited that achievement as key to his decision.

“Tim is an experienced manager and knows what it takes to gain promotion out of the First Division, and he has a very good working knowledge of the players in both divisions in this league,” Usher said.

“Everyone connected with Cork City found the end to last season hard to take, but we must move forward together for the benefit of the club. Our supporters have been incredible throughout recent seasons, and will dig deep again to play their part in getting City back to where it belongs. My commitment is to do everything I can – as owner – to help with that fight back.”

“Our key priority is to put together a competitive squad for the forthcoming season, and we expect to make further announcements regarding player signings over the coming days.”