Ex-Everton and Man United goalkeeper Tim Howard ends 21-year playing career

He played his final game for Colorado Rapids last night.

He played his final game for Colorado Rapids last night.

LAST NIGHT SAW Tim Howard play his final game in professional football.

Seen by many as the best goalkeeper the US has ever produced, Howard’s 21-year career ended with Colorado Rapids’ 3-1 loss to LA FC in the MLS Western Conference on Sunday.

The 40-year-old, born in New Jersey, spent 13 seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United and Everton — making 339 appearances in English football’s top flight — before returning to the States to join the Rapids in 2016.

Howard won 121 international caps and played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, putting in a couple of man-of-the-match performances in the latter as Jurgen Klinsmann’s side lost out to Belgium in the round of 16 after extra-time.

There, he earned the record for most saves made in a World Cup match — 15.

Having retired from international duty in 2017, Howard announced back in January that this would be his final season at club level.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!