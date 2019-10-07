Ex-Everton and Man United goalkeeper Tim Howard ends 21-year playing career

LAST NIGHT SAW Tim Howard play his final game in professional football.
Seen by many as the best goalkeeper the US has ever produced, Howard’s 21-year career ended with Colorado Rapids’ 3-1 loss to LA FC in the MLS Western Conference on Sunday.
The 40-year-old, born in New Jersey, spent 13 seasons in the Premier League with Manchester United and Everton — making 339 appearances in English football’s top flight — before returning to the States to join the Rapids in 2016.
Howard won 121 international caps and played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, putting in a couple of man-of-the-match performances in the latter as Jurgen Klinsmann’s side lost out to Belgium in the round of 16 after extra-time.
There, he earned the record for most saves made in a World Cup match — 15.
Having retired from international duty in 2017, Howard announced back in January that this would be his final season at club level.
It's been a pleasure, @TimHowardGK.#Rapids96 | #ThankYouTim pic.twitter.com/bol6ya6AoN— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) October 6, 2019
