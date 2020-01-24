This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derry snap up Norwegian striker after successful trial

Tim Nilsen became the club’s sixth close season signing.

By Garry Doyle Friday 24 Jan 2020, 6:23 PM
Nilsen pictured at the Brandywell today.
DERRY CITY MADE their sixth signing in as many weeks today after snapping up Tim Nilsen, a 27-year old Norwegian striker, on a free transfer.

Nilsen scored twice for the Candystripes in Wednesday night’s 3-0 friendly win over Finn Harps at the Brandywell before being formally unveiled today.

“It was good for the supporters to see what Tim can do but even before that game against Harps, we had already seen enough to know he was someone we wanted at the club,” said the Derry City manager, Declan Devine.

 Devine also confirmed he would be making more signings before the start of the season.

 ”The guys we’ve already added- Walter Figueira, Stevie Mallon, Conor McCormack, Conor Clifford, Colm Horgan and now Tim – are all bringing genuine quality to this football club,” Devine said. “There will be more coming in, I can say that.

 ”It’s a really tough league and if we want to compete at the business end then this is the type of quality we need.”

