Mayo GAA's millionaire benefactor apologises for 'bad publicity' in open letter

MAYO GAA’S MILLIONAIRE benefactor Tim O’Leary has apologised to all supporters for the “negativity/bad publicity” in the last few weeks.

The letter comes following Mayo’s annual convention on Sunday, where Crossmolina man Liam Moffatt was elected as the new chairman of the county board.

O’Leary, who is also the chairman of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, has been involved in a financial dispute with Mayo GAA in relation to sponsorship.

Questions have been raised surrounding governance issues in the county board, while O’Leary had also initiated court proceedings against Mayo GAA over a €150,000 donation in recent days.

But O’Leary has since published a letter on his Twitter account, in which he apologises for the recent negative publicity which has stemmed from this feud.

“I would like to apologise for the negative/bad publicity created over the last few weeks,” says O’Leary.

“I strongly felt that was a price worth paying if we were going to get change at the top table.

“Local GAA politics are extremely complicated and sensitive especially in Mayo and though some will disagree, I believed the easiest way to share my concerns and point of view was via local/national media, Whatsapp, and social media outlets.”

Please read carefully - today was a good day for @mayogaa but the hard work begins now. Thankyou pic.twitter.com/34oAcGgn6e — Tim O’Leary (@newportmayo1951) December 15, 2019

O’Leary also congratulated all the new members who were elected to the county board ahead of the new season, and said he intends to speak to newly appointed Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt about resolving any outstanding issues between the parties.

“I would like to put on record that I have no desire to have a place on the MCB executive,” O’Leary continues.

“I am confident the fresh approach by Liam Moffatt as chairman offers Mayo GAA stability and the greatest chances of success in the long term.

“Transparency and governance should be the pillars of Mayo GAA and when we get our house in order, success will surely follow on the pitch, given the incredible playing pool within the county.

“I look forward to taking a step back from the so called limelight and focus instead on growing the foundation and engaging our unique disapora for the better of Mayo GAA.

“I will be engaging with Liam at the earliest possible opportunity with the aim to come to an amicable agreement on all key outstanding matters before the season commences. The foundation will also consider offering Liam a place on its board and invite him to become a trustee.”

