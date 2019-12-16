This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo GAA's millionaire benefactor apologises for 'bad publicity' in open letter

Tim O’Leary has been involved in a dispute with the county board over sponsorship in recent times.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 16 Dec 2019, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,471 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4935185
O'Leary also congratulated the newly elected members of the Mayo county board.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

MAYO GAA’S MILLIONAIRE benefactor Tim O’Leary has apologised to all supporters for the “negativity/bad publicity” in the last few weeks.

The letter comes following Mayo’s annual convention on Sunday, where Crossmolina man Liam Moffatt was elected as the new chairman of the county board.

O’Leary, who is also the chairman of the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, has been involved in a financial dispute with Mayo GAA in relation to sponsorship. 

Questions have been raised surrounding governance issues in the county board, while O’Leary had also initiated court proceedings against Mayo GAA over a €150,000 donation in recent days.

But O’Leary has since published a letter on his Twitter account, in which he apologises for the recent negative publicity which has stemmed from this feud.

“I would like to apologise for the negative/bad publicity created over the last few weeks,” says O’Leary.

“I strongly felt that was a price worth paying if we were going to get change at the top table.

“Local GAA politics are extremely complicated and sensitive especially in Mayo and though some will disagree, I believed the easiest way to share my concerns and point of view was via local/national media, Whatsapp, and social media outlets.”

O’Leary also congratulated all the new members who were elected to the county board ahead of the new season, and said he intends to speak to newly appointed Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt about resolving any outstanding issues between the parties.

“I would like to put on record that I have no desire to have a place on the MCB executive,” O’Leary continues.

“I am confident the fresh approach by Liam Moffatt as chairman offers Mayo GAA stability and the greatest chances of success in the long term. 

“Transparency and governance should be the pillars of Mayo GAA and when we get our house in order, success will surely follow on the pitch, given the incredible playing pool within the county.

“I look forward to taking a step back from the so called limelight and focus instead on growing the foundation and engaging our unique disapora for the better of Mayo GAA.

“I will be engaging with Liam at the earliest possible opportunity with the aim to come to an amicable agreement on all key outstanding matters before the season commences. The foundation will also consider offering Liam a place on its board and invite him to become a trustee.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

