Tuesday 2 March 2021
Ex-Galway boss 'deeply hurt' by LGFA accusation on back of All-Ireland semi-final saga

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke says Tim Rabbitt ‘attempted to destroy the integrity’ of the association.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,903 Views 1 Comment
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FORMER GALWAY LADIES manager Tim Rabbitt says he is “deeply hurt” by the accusation that he “attempted to destroy the integrity” of the LGFA.

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke made the remarks in her annual report ahead of this weekend’s Congress, referring to the comments made by Rabbitt following the controversial All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Cork.

“It is regrettable,” she says, “that a manager who was so gracious earlier in the day for the efforts that we made to have the game played and who had his requests for additional time met would turn around and try and destroy the integrity of the Association and the people involved after the game.”

Rabbitt hit out at the LGFA in the aftermath of the game where his side was defeated at Croke Park. Galway were given just a seven-minute warm-up before throw-in on the day after a late change of venue just hours before it was due to start.

The game had also been brought forward by half an hour in what was the second venue change for the fixture, having previously been switched from the LIT Gaelic Grounds to Parnell Park.

In the aftermath of the tie, Rabbitt slammed the LGFA for what he called “disgraceful” of his players.

Following the release of O’Rourke’s report, Rabbitt has hit out at the accusation that he harmed the integrity of the LGFA.

“I am extremely disappointed to be brought back into the controversy surrounding last year’s All-Ireland LGFA semi-final and I am deeply hurt by the comment made by the CEO in her report,” Rabbitt told RTÉ Sport, having stepped down as manager in January.

“At all times my concern has and will always be what is best for the players.

“I know that the LGFA is a progressive organisation that it is working hard to promote the Ladies’ game, however this does not mean that they are above criticism when expected standards of competition are not met.

“I wish to state that at no time has any member of the LGFA organisation including the president contacted me since the All Ireland final to speak to me about the events on the day.

“The Galway players have not yet received the apology that they deserve. If lessons are to be truly learnt, let’s start there.”

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

