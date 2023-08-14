Advertisement
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber to see specialist as concerns grow over knee injury
The Dutchman limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.
33 minutes ago

ARSENAL DEFENDER JURRIEN Timber will see a specialist to determine the extent of his knee injury, with reports suggesting he is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Dutchman, signed from Ajax in a €45million summer transfer, limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest in the Gunners’ opening Premier League match.

According to reports, Timber has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which if confirmed would see the Netherlands defender facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation and possibly being out until early 2024.

Arsenal confirmed on Monday evening that further assessments will be needed to determined a timeframe for Timber’s return to action.

“Further to his substitution during our match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurrien Timber has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee,” a club statement read.

“Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course.

“Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time.”

