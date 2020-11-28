BE PART OF THE TEAM

Referee timekeeping correct in both All-Ireland semi-finals, camogie officials insist

There was some confusion over the timekeeping in both games.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 5:16 PM
Cork were narrowly defeated by Kilkenny in today's All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION say that both referees recorded the time correctly in the All-Ireland senior semi-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

There was some confusion over the time-keeping in both games, with doubts over whether the full allotted time had been allowed before play was brought to a halt.

In the first game, Kilkenny reached their fifth All-Ireland final after a narrow win over Cork. Four minutes of injury time was announced in the second half, but based on the TV clock on RTÉ, referee Owen Elliot appeared to have blown the full-time whistle two minutes early.

Kilkenny were leading by two points when the final whistle was blown.

The time-keeping issue also seemed to affect the second game where reigning All-Ireland champions Galway held off Tipperary by six points. 

A spokesperson for the association has told The42 that the reason for the difference in the timekeeping was caused by the RTÉ clock being stopped during the water breaks. Elliot, along with Ray Kelly who was the referee for the clash between Galway and Tipperary, did not stop their watches during the stoppage.

The Camogie Association are satisfied that both officials recorded the time accurately in both games.

“We felt we were on top coming into half-time and thought there was another couple of minutes [to be played] but look, it didn’t bother us,” said Galway’s victorious manager Cathal Murray after the game.

“To be honest to Ray [Kelly], it’s a hard game to referee and he did a really good job. He let it go and that’s all we’re looking for.”

