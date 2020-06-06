This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 June, 2020
Leipzig cast doubt on Werner-to-Chelsea deal

Although widely reported as such, the club say it’s far from a done deal.

By AFP Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 9:13 PM
Timo Werner.
Image: PA
Timo Werner.
RB LEIPZIG HAVE cast doubt on news that Germany striker Timo Werner was closing in on a move to Chelsea, saying that the widely reported transfer was far from a done deal.

“Timo Werner hasn’t triggered the (release) clause (in his contract), and we haven’t received a transfer contract from any club,” said Leipzig’s sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff.

“Timo Werner is in the driver’s seat now, not us,” Mintzlaff said, adding that Werner “indicated a few weeks ago that he was looking into a transfer”.

According to media reports in Germany and England this week, Werner has agreed to move to Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Premier League club ready to pay around €50 million.

On Saturday, Mintzlaff said he was pleased that Werner had renewed his contract last summer to avoid Leipzig losing him on a free transfer.

He added that he did not expect any complications over Werner’s departure due to the changes in the football calendar brought about by the coronavirus crisis.

“We are sure that we will find a solution with his new club which allows us to end the Bundesliga season with Timo,” he said.

© – AFP 2020  

