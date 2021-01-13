BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Man United defender Fosu-Mensah makes permanent Bundesliga switch

The Dutchman made 30 appearances in all competitions and has joined Bayer Leverkusen for a fee in the region of £1.75m.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 4:53 PM
8 minutes ago 308 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5324122
Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for United
Image: Imago/PA Images
Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for United
Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for United
Image: Imago/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for £1.75million.

The 23-year-old left the Ajax youth set-up to link up with the Red Devils in 2014 and went onto play 30 times in all competitions for the first team.

Fosu-Mensah made nine of those appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for much of the 2019/20 campaign.

But the Holland international, who previously spent spells on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham, has not appeared since the 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig on 8 December.

Fosu-Mensah has now signed a deal until 2024 at Leverkusen, who the PA news agency understands paid United in the region of €2million (£1.75million).

The defender’s contract was expiring at Old Trafford this summer and Solskjaer last week made it clear the defender would be leaving the club soon enough.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m not sure if Tim is going to stay or if he’s going to take an option now,” the United boss said.

“He’s not played enough, so of course he’s been allowed to speak to clubs with a view to leaving now in January.

“It’s difficult when you’ve got good players, talented players, and you can’t give them game time and he’s now at the stage where he needs to go and play again.

“It might be end of January or it might be in the summer that he finds somewhere else.

“He’s working hard, Tim, so he’s ready for a move for any club that he feels ready for.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie