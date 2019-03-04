This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s surreal' - Offaly forward inspiring Derry history makers to All-Ireland wins

Player of the Match Tina Hannon posted 1-6 as Slaughtneil sealed three in-a-row.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Mar 2019, 12:03 PM
15 minutes ago 321 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4522763
Tina Hannon starred for Slaughtneil yesterday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tina Hannon starred for Slaughtneil yesterday.
Tina Hannon starred for Slaughtneil yesterday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DERRY POWERHOUSE SLAUGHTNEIL landed an historic All-Ireland three in-a-row in Croke Park yesterday in crazy weather conditions, and it was an Offaly native who led the charge.

She was Player of the Match in their 2018 win and Tina Hannon repeated the feat 12 months later with her 1-6 haul paramount against Wexford’s St Martin’s.

Hannon’s early goal set the tone, and she pulled the Slaughtneil strings from there, causing havoc for the opposition as rain turned to sleet, and sleet turned to snow.

An All-Ireland winner with Offaly at premier junior and intermediate level in 2009 and 2010, Hannon ended up in Derry after meeting her partner — Slaughtneil midfielder Patsy Bradley — in Australia.  

The former Faithful All-Star nominee wasn’t involved in the Derry girls’ maiden All-Ireland win in 2017, but has been ever-present since then and a key component of Dominic McKinley and Damien McEldowney’s charges.

It’s been some experience, she smiled afterwards, revealing that words of wisdom were shared along the way by Kilkenny’s legendary manager Brian Cody and his camogie counterpart Ann Downey.

Shivering after braving the freezing elements as Slaughtneil and Down’s Clonduff sealed an Ulster double at HQ, Hannon’s delight shone through.

Maol Muire Tynan presents Tina Hannon with the player of the match award Hannon receiving her Player of the Match award. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“When you’re in the final you just want to perform to the best you can,” she said.

“We have such big leaders on the team and when you combine that with the young talent we’ve coming through.. to go out and play like that today, we’re just delighted to be All-Ireland champions for the third year in a row.

“Before the game, we were just talking about winning an All-Ireland. We didn’t want to put too much emphasis on the fact we were going for a three-in-a-row, but now, that it’s being said, it’s unbelievable really.

“During the year we played Kilkenny in a practice match and Ann Downey spoke to us after and made us realise some great teams had won three-in-a-row. We had Brian Cody speaking to us earlier in the year too.”

Slaughtneil now join esteemed company, becoming just the fifth team to secure three in-a-row.

Downey was part of the St Paul’s team that did it twice, while their fellow Kilkenny side St Lachtain’s, Galway’s Pearses and four in-a-row winners Buffers Alley have also achieved the remarkable feat.

“It’s kind of surreal to think that you’re placed among them great teams now and we’re so, so honoured. But that’s what’s so special about the club championship. A lot of the time, it’s not clubs from the county powerhouses.”

Shannon Graham and Tina Hannon celebrate after the game Celebrating with Shannon Graham afterwards. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

While Slaughtneil’s dream start sent them on their way to dominate much of the clash, St Martin’s did forge a strong comeback but it was perhaps too little, too late for JJ Doyle’s side.

The Derry kingpins, to their credit, dealt with the onslaught admirably with Louise Dougan and the Ní Chaiside sisters Aoife, Eilís and Bróna playing key roles in defence to close out the tie. 

“We were in control for most of the game,” Hannon concluded. “Louise (Dougan) dropped back as sweeper because we knew their half-forward line was exceptionally strong.

“We’d seen that from their semi-final and Leinster final and as usual, Louise is just so brilliant at that role. There’s not too many can play the role as she can.

“We pushed on from there once we got the lead. And when you have conditions like that, a lead is so important.”

- Additional reporting by Daragh Ó Conchúir for the Camogie Association.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder sent to building
    Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder sent to building
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    Kompany: City do not need to retain title to prove greatness
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie