Tipp hang on for crucial Munster U20 hurling win as Limerick comeback falls short

Tipperary 1-15

Limerick 0-16

TIPPERARY HUNG ON grimly in a thriller against Limerick at Semple Stadium tonight to secure the victory they needed to stay in the Munster U20 hurling championship.

Misfiring Limerick had 11 first half-wides as the home county surged clear 1-9 to 0-2 at the break and those lapses were to be the Shannonsiders undoing.

Tipp were 0-8 to 0-1 ahead after 27 minutes when Sean Kenneally fired home the goal that gave them an interval advantage of 1-9 to 0-2.

A second-half Limerick response was expected and they didn’t disappoint. Point by point, with free-taker Patrick O’Donovan on song, they reeled in Tipperary to find themselves just one point behind after 55 minutes, 0-13 to 1-12.

Tipp were on the ropes but showed great character to hit back with points from Kenneally and Damian Corbett. Limerick, however, had O’Donovan and Oisin O’Farrell on target as the game moved into injury time.

But in the 63rd minute, Jack Leamy pointed a Tipp free that sealed their win.

Tipp face Waterford next week with a win again imperative to qualify for the knock-out stages. This victory owed much to the efforts of Jack Leamy, Sean Kenneally, Eddie Ryan, James Morris, Joe Caesar and Cathal Quinn.

Limerick are also on three points and face Cork in the next round. Patrick O\Donovan was their big threat in attack while Oisin O’Farrell, Shane O’Brien, Cian Scully and Ronan Lyons also had key games.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Leamy 0-7 (5f), S Kenneally 1-2, E Ryan 0-3, D Stakelum, P McGarry, D Corbett all 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: P O’Donovan 0-9 (7f), O O’Farrell 0-2, S O’Brien, C Hayes, R Lyons, A Fitzgerald, C Scully all 0-1.

Tipperary: J O’Dwyer; D Slattery, R Doyle, L Shanahan; C Quinn, J Caesar, C McKelvey; J Morris, D Stakelum; S Kenneally, E Ryan, J Leamy; P McGarry, T Cahill, D McCarthy

Subs: D Corbett for McCarthy (44), B Currivan for McGarry (44), S Ferncombe for Ryan (55), M Corcoran for McKelvey (57), C O’Brien for Slattery (61)

Limerick: J O’Reilly; D Fitzgerald, R Lyons, E O’Leary; B Duff, C Scilly, E Hurley; J Fitzgerald, J Kirby; F Fitzgerald, P O’Donovan, A Fitzgerald; S O’Brien, A English, S O’Neill

Subs: C Hayes for English (24), M Gavin for Kirby (HT), O O Farrell for F Fitzgerald (HT), L Dennehy for O’Neill (50).

Referee: N Barry (Waterford).

