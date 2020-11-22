Tipp man Flynn to the fore as Donegal claim Nicky Rackard Cup glory

Donegal 3-18

Mayo 0-21

DONEGAL HAVE WON the Nicky Rackard Cup for the third time after a late scoring burst in today’s final at Croke Park saw them overcome Mayo.

Goals made the difference for the Ulster side, who were also champions in 2013 and ’18.

With four minutes of normal time remaining, Mayo were a point to the good. A goal from Tipperary native Davin Flynn then fired Donegal into the lead, before the man from Roscrea – who finished with 1-3 – teed up Ritchie Ryan to raise another green flag. A ninth point of the game from Declan Coulter capped the victory for Mickey McCann’s side.

A poor start from Donegal allowed Mayo to take a commanding lead. The Connacht outfit were 0-11 to 0-3 ahead midway through the first half, with Shane Boland – who ended the game with a personal tally of 0-11 – deadly accurate from placed balls.

However, Donegal rallied by registering 1-5 in the final 10 minutes of the opening period, the goal coming via Joe Boyle, which cut Mayo’s lead to three points by the interval.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair after Donegal drew level on 46 minutes, but thanks to their crucial scores in the closing stages they pipped Mayo to the win.

Scorers for Donegal: Declan Coulter 0-9 (7fs), Davin Flynn 1-3, Joe Boyle 1-1, Ritchie Ryan 1-0, Danny Cullen 0-3, Ronan McDermott and Gerard Gilmore 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Shane Boland 0-11 (10fs), Brian Morley and Cathal Freeman 0-2 each, Sean Kenny (65), Eoin Delaney, Jason Coyne, Adrian Phillips, Sean Regan and Corey Scahill 0-1 each.

Donegal

Luke White

Mark Callaghan

Stephen Gillespie

Gavin Browne

Michael Donaghue

Sean McVeigh

Joe Boyle

Ciaran Mathewson

Danny Cullen

Ronan McDermott

Jack O’Loughlin

Kevin Kealy

Davin Flynn

Declan Coulter

Gerard Gilmore

Subs

Ritchie Ryan for Kealy (29)

Bernard Lafferty for Mathewson (62)

Conor O’Grady for Cullen (74)

Mayo

Gerald Kelly

Gary Nolan

Stephen Coyne

John Cassidy

Brian Hunt

David Kenny

Cathal Freeman

Sean Regan

Sean Kenny

Adrian Philips

Shane Boland

Corey Scahill

Jason Coyne

Brian Morley

Eoin Delaney

Subs

Liam Lavin for J Coyne (51)

Cormac Phillips for Delaney (54)

Daniel Huane for Hunt (64)

Sean Mulroy for Morley (66)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)