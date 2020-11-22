BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tipp man Flynn to the fore as Donegal claim Nicky Rackard Cup glory

The Ulster side rallied from eight points behind to overcome Mayo in today’s final at Croke Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 5:13 PM
Sean McVeigh lifts the Nicky Rackard Cup for Donegal.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Donegal 3-18
Mayo 0-21

DONEGAL HAVE WON the Nicky Rackard Cup for the third time after a late scoring burst in today’s final at Croke Park saw them overcome Mayo.

Goals made the difference for the Ulster side, who were also champions in 2013 and ’18.

With four minutes of normal time remaining, Mayo were a point to the good. A goal from Tipperary native Davin Flynn then fired Donegal into the lead, before the man from Roscrea – who finished with 1-3 – teed up Ritchie Ryan to raise another green flag. A ninth point of the game from Declan Coulter capped the victory for Mickey McCann’s side.

A poor start from Donegal allowed Mayo to take a commanding lead. The Connacht outfit were 0-11 to 0-3 ahead midway through the first half, with Shane Boland – who ended the game with a personal tally of 0-11 – deadly accurate from placed balls.

However, Donegal rallied by registering 1-5 in the final 10 minutes of the opening period, the goal coming via Joe Boyle, which cut Mayo’s lead to three points by the interval.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair after Donegal drew level on 46 minutes, but thanks to their crucial scores in the closing stages they pipped Mayo to the win.

Scorers for Donegal: Declan Coulter 0-9 (7fs), Davin Flynn 1-3, Joe Boyle 1-1, Ritchie Ryan 1-0, Danny Cullen 0-3, Ronan McDermott and Gerard Gilmore 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Shane Boland 0-11 (10fs), Brian Morley and Cathal Freeman 0-2 each, Sean Kenny (65), Eoin Delaney, Jason Coyne, Adrian Phillips, Sean Regan and Corey Scahill 0-1 each.

Donegal

Luke White

Mark Callaghan
Stephen Gillespie
Gavin Browne

Michael Donaghue
Sean McVeigh
Joe Boyle

Ciaran Mathewson
Danny Cullen

Ronan McDermott
Jack O’Loughlin
Kevin Kealy

Davin Flynn
Declan Coulter
Gerard Gilmore

Subs

Ritchie Ryan for Kealy (29)
Bernard Lafferty for Mathewson (62)
Conor O’Grady for Cullen (74)

Mayo

Gerald Kelly

Gary Nolan
Stephen Coyne
John Cassidy

Brian Hunt
David Kenny
Cathal Freeman

Sean Regan
Sean Kenny

Adrian Philips
Shane Boland
Corey Scahill

Jason Coyne
Brian Morley
Eoin Delaney

Subs

Liam Lavin for J Coyne (51)
Cormac Phillips for Delaney (54)
Daniel Huane for Hunt (64)
Sean Mulroy for Morley (66)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary) 

