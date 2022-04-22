Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

Tipp make two changes for Clare meeting

Dan McCormack replaces Alan Flynn in midfield and John McGrath comes in for the injured Conor Bowe in the full-forward line.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Apr 2022, 11:28 PM
29 minutes ago 831 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745571
Dan McCormack starts for The Premier.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dan McCormack starts for The Premier.
Dan McCormack starts for The Premier.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

COLM BONNAR HAS made two changes to his Tipperary team to face Clare in the second round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship in Thurles on Sunday (2pm).

Dan McCormack replaces Alan Flynn in midfield, with Flynn beginning from the bench, and John McGrath comes in for the injured Conor Bowe in the full-forward line.

Tipp are otherwise unchanged from the side who put it up to Waterford, albeit in defeat, last weekend.

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Quigley (Kiladangan)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)

14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Subs

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

17. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

20. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

21. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

23. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

24. Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

25. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

26. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie