Tipp make two changes for Clare meeting

COLM BONNAR HAS made two changes to his Tipperary team to face Clare in the second round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship in Thurles on Sunday (2pm).

Dan McCormack replaces Alan Flynn in midfield, with Flynn beginning from the bench, and John McGrath comes in for the injured Conor Bowe in the full-forward line.

Tipp are otherwise unchanged from the side who put it up to Waterford, albeit in defeat, last weekend.

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Quigley (Kiladangan)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)

14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Subs

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

20. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

21. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

23. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

24. Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

25. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

26. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)