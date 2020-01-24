Sheehy names three league debutants in Tipp team to face Limerick

Bryan O'Mara in action during the 2017 Munster Minor Championship.

TIPPERARY HAVE NAMED three league debutants in their team to face champions Limerick in Thurles on Saturday (5:15pm).

Liam Sheedy has selected 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner Paddy Caddell in his midfield alongside Michael Breen while Bryan O’Mara, who also starred in The Premier’s U20s last year, starts in the half-forward line.

Mark Kehoe makes his league bow at corner-forward. The Kilsheelan-Kilcash man featured for Tipp during last year’s championship having won an All-Ireland U21 medal a year prior.

Tipp are shorn of panel members who were involved in last weekend’s All-Ireland club final, while 2019 Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan will begin his Saturday evening on the bench and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer misses out altogether.

Mark Kehoe in action against Laois in 2019. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary (v Limerick)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

6. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

10. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

18. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

20. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

21. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

22. Jamie Moloney (Drom-Inch)

23. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

24. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

25. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

26. Jason Ryan (Toomevara)