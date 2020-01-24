This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 January, 2020
Sheehy names three league debutants in Tipp team to face Limerick

Two U20 All-Ireland winners from last year, Paddy Cadell and Bryan O’Mara, get the nod, as does 2018 U21 All-Ireland winner Mark Kehoe.

By Gavan Casey Friday 24 Jan 2020, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,669 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979366
Bryan O'Mara in action during the 2017 Munster Minor Championship.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bryan O'Mara in action during the 2017 Munster Minor Championship.
Bryan O'Mara in action during the 2017 Munster Minor Championship.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE NAMED three league debutants in their team to face champions Limerick in Thurles on Saturday (5:15pm).

Liam Sheedy has selected 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner Paddy Caddell in his midfield alongside Michael Breen while Bryan O’Mara, who also starred in The Premier’s U20s last year, starts in the half-forward line.

Mark Kehoe makes his league bow at corner-forward. The Kilsheelan-Kilcash man featured for Tipp during last year’s championship having won an All-Ireland U21 medal a year prior.

Tipp are shorn of panel members who were involved in last weekend’s All-Ireland club final, while 2019 Hurler of the Year Seamus Callanan will begin his Saturday evening on the bench and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer misses out altogether.

mark-kehoe-with-padraig-delaney-and-lee-cleere Mark Kehoe in action against Laois in 2019. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary (v Limerick)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
6. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

10. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
17. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
18. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
20. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)
21. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
22. Jamie Moloney (Drom-Inch)
23. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
24. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
25. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
26. Jason Ryan (Toomevara)

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

