Tipperary name four championship debutants - Austin Gleeson left on Waterford bench

THERE ARE FOUR players in line for championship debuts for Tipperary’s senior hurlers this weekend as James Quigley, Craig Morgan, Dillon Quirke and Conor Bowe all got the nod to start against Waterford this weekend.
In what promises to be a mouthwatering tie, the Deise have named an unchanged side from their league final win, meaning star players Austin Gleeson, Iarlaith Daly and Jamie Barron have to be content with places on the bench.
Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has named his side to face Waterford on Sunday.

The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Tipperary in this Sunday's Munster Senior Hurling Championship Rd 1 game has been announced
Best of Luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all the panel!#deiseabú
⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/MEBjWApJej
Limerick, meanwhile, have named David Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy to start in their full-forward line against Cork. They’re only changes from the 2021 All Ireland winning team as Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey are both out injured.

In other news, Henry Shefflin has named his first starting XV for a senior championship match, with the Galway manager giving a championship debut to half-forward Cianan Fahy.

The Galway Senior Hurling Team to play Wexford in tomorrows Leinster SHC opener is announced
🎟️ Match Tickets🎟️ https://t.co/pNkIq81fcF
📺 SkySports
📻 Galway Bay FM & RnaG Spórt
Wishing Henry Shefflin, Team Mgmt & Panel the best of luck for season pic.twitter.com/LVQNhbdUwJ
