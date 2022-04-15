Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 15 April 2022
Tipperary name four championship debutants - Austin Gleeson left on Waterford bench

Limerick meanwhile have named David Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy to start against Cork as Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey are out injured.

By Garry Doyle Friday 15 Apr 2022, 9:33 PM
52 minutes ago 3,702 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740054
Gleeson has been named on the bench.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THERE ARE FOUR players in line for championship debuts for Tipperary’s senior hurlers this weekend as James Quigley, Craig Morgan, Dillon Quirke and Conor Bowe all got the nod to start against Waterford this weekend.

In what promises to be a mouthwatering tie, the Deise have named an unchanged side from their league final win, meaning star players Austin Gleeson, Iarlaith Daly and Jamie Barron have to be content with places on the bench.

 

Limerick, meanwhile, have named David Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy to start in their full-forward line against Cork. They’re only changes from the 2021 All Ireland winning team as Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey are both out injured.

In other news, Henry Shefflin has named his first starting XV for a senior championship match, with the Galway manager giving a championship debut to half-forward Cianan Fahy.

