Dublin: 17°C Monday 18 October 2021
Here are the draws for the Tipperary and Clare senior hurling semi-finals

Four big games on the cards.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 18 Oct 2021, 8:37 PM
THE DRAWS FOR the senior hurling championship semi-finals were made in Tipperary and Clare tonight. 

In the Premier County, reigning champions Kiladangan will face Thurles Sarsfields, who won four straight titles between 2014 and 2017. 

Borris-Ileigh face Loughmore-Castleiney in the other semi-final. Tipperary and Munster winners in 2019, Borris-Ileigh face last year’s beaten finalists. 

The Clare semi-final draw will see Newmarket-on-Fergus bid to reach their first final since 2013 against Ballyea, champions in 2016 and 2018, who’ll be without Tony Kelly.  

Éire Óg will take on Inagh-Kilnamona. The Ennis club, who knocked out reigning champions Sixmilebridge at the weekend, last reached a final in 2000. Inagh-Kilnamona are chasing their first ever final since they merged. 

Inagh previously won the Clare intermediate title in 2005 and Kilnamona lifted the same crown back in 1998.

