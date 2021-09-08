Tipperary appoint Colm Bonnar as new senior hurling boss

TIPPERARY HAVE ANNOUNCED that Colm Bonnar is set to become their new senior hurling manager.

Colm Bonnar in action for Tipperary during his playing days.

Tipperary GAA chiefs have turned to Bonnar to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Liam Sheedy in mid-August.

The two-time All-Ireland winner was appointed on a three-year term following a meeting of the Premier County’s management committee on Wednesday evening.

It will be Bonnar’s third inter-county senior hurling manager job. He was in charge of the Wexford hurlers for three seasons from 2009-11 and was at the helm of the Carlow hurlers for four campaigns from 2017-20. He stepped down from the latter role in Carlow in November 2020, having guided Carlow to titles in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A of the hurling league during his tenure.

Bonnar said the job will be his “biggest, but proudest challenge”.

“I realise that one of the most successful Tipperary teams ever is obviously coming to a natural transition with the departure of Liam Sheedy and the recent retirement of Brendan Maher, and I would like to congratulate them on their amazing careers for Tipperary.

“However, I am confident with the experience still in the current squad and the many successful U20/21 and minor teams over the last number of years, there are many talented hurlers in Tipperary bursting to take their opportunity to be successful at senior level, just like I am as the new manager.

“I will bring to this role, all my playing and managerial experience, my passion for the game and for Tipperary, along with a track record of success and getting the most out of teams and players.”

Away from the county game, Bonnar has enjoyed huge success with Waterford IT and steered them to five Fitzgibbon Cup titles. In 2015 he was involved with Ballyhale Shamrocks as they were crowned All-Ireland senior champions and is currently part of the Dicksboro management setup in Kilkenny.

Colm Bonnar. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As a player Bonnar starred for Tipperary alongside his brothers Cormac and Conal. He was part of Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1991, completing a set of All-Ireland medals after wins at minor (1982) and U21 (1985).

He was midfield on the All-Star hurling team in 1988 and helped his club Cashel King Cormacs win Tipperary and Munster senior deciders in 1991.

Tipperary have also appointed Brendan Cummins as the county’s U20 hurling manager for a three-year term.

The two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper will be joined by former Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O’Connor as coach.

