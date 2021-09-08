Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Tipperary appoint Colm Bonnar as new senior hurling boss

Bonnar has previously served as manager of the Wexford and Carlow senior hurling teams.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 10:17 PM
37 minutes ago 4,404 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5543958

TIPPERARY HAVE ANNOUNCED that Colm Bonnar is set to become their new senior hurling manager.

colm-bonnar-tipperary-1781997 Colm Bonnar in action for Tipperary during his playing days.

Tipperary GAA chiefs have turned to Bonnar to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Liam Sheedy in mid-August.

The two-time All-Ireland winner was appointed on a three-year term following a meeting of the Premier County’s management committee on Wednesday evening.

It will be Bonnar’s third inter-county senior hurling manager job. He was in charge of the Wexford hurlers for three seasons from 2009-11 and was at the helm of the Carlow hurlers for four campaigns from 2017-20. He stepped down from the latter role in Carlow in November 2020, having guided Carlow to titles in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A of the hurling league during his tenure. 

Bonnar said the job will be his “biggest, but proudest challenge”.

“I realise that one of the most successful Tipperary teams ever is obviously coming to a natural transition with the departure of Liam Sheedy and the recent retirement of Brendan Maher, and I would like to congratulate them on their amazing careers for Tipperary.

“However, I am confident with the experience still in the current squad and the many successful U20/21 and minor teams over the last number of years, there are many talented hurlers in Tipperary bursting to take their opportunity to be successful at senior level, just like I am as the new manager.

“I will bring to this role, all my playing and managerial experience, my passion for the game and for Tipperary, along with a track record of success and getting the most out of teams and players.”

Away from the county game, Bonnar has enjoyed huge success with Waterford IT and steered them to five Fitzgibbon Cup titles. In 2015 he was involved with Ballyhale Shamrocks as they were crowned All-Ireland senior champions and is currently part of the Dicksboro management setup in Kilkenny.

colm-bonnar Colm Bonnar. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As a player Bonnar starred for Tipperary alongside his brothers Cormac and Conal. He was part of Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1991, completing a set of All-Ireland medals after wins at minor (1982) and U21 (1985).

He was midfield on the All-Star hurling team in 1988 and helped his club Cashel King Cormacs win Tipperary and Munster senior deciders in 1991.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tipperary have also appointed Brendan Cummins as the county’s U20 hurling manager for a three-year term.

The two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper will be joined by former Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O’Connor as coach.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie