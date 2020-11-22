Tipperary end 85-year wait for Munster senior football glory with famous win over Cork

Ruairi Deane in action against Robbie Kiely and Colin O'Riordan.

Tipperary 0-17

Cork 0-14

ON AN EMOTIVE weekend when the GAA commemorations for Bloody Sunday 1920 took place, Tipperary delivered a landmark football moment.

After 85 years they can enjoy the mantle of Munster senior football champions, deservedly taking down pre-match favourties Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary got huge joy out of their twin attacking act as Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan excelled. They shot 0-12 between them, Sweeney contributing seven and Quinlivan notching five.

Colin O’Riordan was pitched into the starting side beforehand and the Sydney Swans player made a huge impact.

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-7 (0-2f, 0-2 marks), Michael Quinlivan 0-5 (0-1f), Liam Casey 0-2 (0-1f), Kevin Fahey, Philip Austin, Evan Comerford (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Luke Connolly (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Mark Collins (0-4f) 0-4 each, John O’Rourke 0-2, Colm O’Callaghan, Brian Hurley, Sean White, Cathail O’Mahony (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

19. Colin O’Riordan (Killea)

11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)

15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

26. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Colman Kennedy (52)

21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule) for Fahey (53)

12. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch) for Fox (61)

20. Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials) for Kiely (66)

23. Philip Austin (Borrisokane) for Casey (71)

Cork

1. Micheal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

11. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

26. Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Connolly (inj) (half-time)

17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s) for Ring (40)

19. Sean White (Clonakilty) for O’Callaghan (44)

21. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown) for O’Hanlon (59)

24. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven) for Taylor (64)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

