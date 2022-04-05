Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 5 April 2022
Advertisement

Tipperary and Cork claim victories as Munster minor hurling action begins

The Fraher Field and Austin Stack Park hosted tonight’s games.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 9:45 PM
49 minutes ago 2,848 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5730937
Waterford and Tipperary players in action.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Waterford and Tipperary players in action.
Waterford and Tipperary players in action.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Munster minor hurling championship results

  • Tipperary 1-22 Waterford 0-23
  • Cork 3-25 Kerry 0-11

*****

TIPPERARY AND CORK claimed victories as the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship action commenced tonight.

The competition is being organised on a group stage with Tipperary defeating Waterford by 1-22 to 0-23 in Group 1, Clare being the other side in their group.

James Woodlock’s Tipperary team had two points to spare at the Fraher Field, despite Waterford being in front 0-14 to 1-8 at the break.

Damien Corbett, who scored 1-8 overall, raised the green flag for Tipperary while Ciarán Foley, Paddy McCormack and Tom Delaney were others to make important point-scoring contributions for the Premier. Jack Twomey was Waterford’s top scorer with 0-12.

james-woodlock Tipperary boss James Woodlock. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork were comfortable winners by 3-25 to 0-11 against Kerry in Tralee, the county’s All-Ireland winning camogie boss Paudie Murray taking charge of the minor team for the first time in competitive action.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Adam O’Sullivan, Timmy Wilk, a member of last year’s All-Ireland winning team, and Ben Walsh hit the net for Cork, while Ross O’Sullivan (0-10) and Daniel Murnane (0-4) also impressed in the scoring stakes.

Cork next face Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Tuesday night.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie