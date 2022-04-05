Tipperary and Cork claim victories as Munster minor hurling action begins

Munster minor hurling championship results

Tipperary 1-22 Waterford 0-23

Cork 3-25 Kerry 0-11

*****

TIPPERARY AND CORK claimed victories as the Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship action commenced tonight.

The competition is being organised on a group stage with Tipperary defeating Waterford by 1-22 to 0-23 in Group 1, Clare being the other side in their group.

James Woodlock’s Tipperary team had two points to spare at the Fraher Field, despite Waterford being in front 0-14 to 1-8 at the break.

Damien Corbett, who scored 1-8 overall, raised the green flag for Tipperary while Ciarán Foley, Paddy McCormack and Tom Delaney were others to make important point-scoring contributions for the Premier. Jack Twomey was Waterford’s top scorer with 0-12.

Tipperary boss James Woodlock. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork were comfortable winners by 3-25 to 0-11 against Kerry in Tralee, the county’s All-Ireland winning camogie boss Paudie Murray taking charge of the minor team for the first time in competitive action.

Adam O’Sullivan, Timmy Wilk, a member of last year’s All-Ireland winning team, and Ben Walsh hit the net for Cork, while Ross O’Sullivan (0-10) and Daniel Murnane (0-4) also impressed in the scoring stakes.

Cork next face Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Tuesday night.