Knee injury concern for Tipperary hurling defender after club game

Craig Morgan made his senior hurling championship debut for Tipperary in April.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 11:22 AM
26 minutes ago 880 Views 0 Comments
Tipperary's Craig Morgan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY DEFENDER CRAIG Morgan is an injury concern after hurting his knee in a club game last Sunday.

Morgan was in action for his club Kilruane MacDonaghs in the Tipperary senior hurling championship against Nenagh Éire Óg, when he was forced off in the first half of the game.

The Nenagh Guardian today reports that Morgan is due to get the results of the scan on his knee midweek, amidst concerns he has sustained serious knee ligament damage.

Morgan made his senior hurling championship debut for Tipperary last April against Waterford and then retained that position at corner-back for the remainder of the county’s Munster round-robin games.

New Tipperary manager Liam Cahill will be highly familiar with Morgan’s defensive talents. In 2018 Morgan came on as a substitute in the county’s All-Ireland U21  final win and then captained Tipperary to All-Ireland U20 glory in 2019, both teams managed by Cahill. He made his Tipperary senior league debut in January 2020 against Limerick.

Tipperary defender Barry Heffernan also sustained a knee injury last month while in action for his club Nenagh Éire Óg and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Experienced player Ronan Maher picked up a leg injury while playing for Thurles Sarsfields but is expected to return soon to club action.

