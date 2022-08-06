'A smashing person' - Tributes paid after the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in following the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke last night.

The 24-year-old passed away after becoming ill while playing a game for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium before being taken to hospital.

Tipperary All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy, who handed Quirke his senior debut for the county in January 2020 in a league game, expressed his sympathies while offering ‘thoughts and prayers’ to the Quirke family.

“Dillon was a smashing person on and off the pitch and all of the GAA family are numb at the news tonight.”

The GPA tweeted that “The family, friends & teammates of Dillon Quirke are foremost in the thoughts of players across Ireland.

“We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you & support you in any way we can. Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss & celebrate your life. You will stay forever young.”

Tipperary All-Ireland winning midfielder Shane McGrath also paid tribute, describing him as ‘a brilliant talent who was only getting better’. “Tragic news at the passing of Dillon Quirke. The sporting community in Tipp are numb. A brilliant talent who was only getting better & better for club & county. All thoughts & prayers with his family & friends in @ClonRossGAA. The bed of heaven to Dillon.”

Tragic news of the passing of Dillon Quirke. The sporting community in Tipp are numb. A brilliant talent who was only getting better & better for club & county. All thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends in @ClonRossGAA. The bed of heaven to Dillon. — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) August 5, 2022

Another former Tipperary All-Ireland winner, Conal Bonnar, referenced ‘a great hurler’ and ‘a lovely young man’.

Shocked to hear the news of the sad passing of Dillon Quirke this evening. I remember a great hurler for club and county and a lovely young man. My condolences to his parents Dan and Hazel, family, friends and his club @ClonRossGAA May he rest in peace — Conal Bonnar (@ConalBonnar) August 5, 2022

The West Tipperary GAA board and Tipperary camogie board, who have called off all their games this weekend, extended their ‘deepest sympathies’ after the tragedy.

The West Board sends its deepest sympathies to the Quirke and Fryday families and the people of Clonoulty/Rossmore on the sad passing of Dillon Quirke — West Tipperary GAA (@Westtippgaa) August 5, 2022

Tipperary Camogie extends it's deepest sympathies to the family, friends and teammates of Dillion Quirke on his tragic passing. Our heartfelt condolences to all in @ClonRossGAA. As a mark of respect all camogie games due to take place this weekend have been called off. — Tipperary Camogie (@camogietipp) August 5, 2022

Several clubs in the Tipperary area also offered their condolences to the Quirke family and Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA club.

Borris-Ileigh

Borris-Ileigh GAA would like to express our deepest condolences to Quirke family, friends and all in @ClonRossGAA and community on the tragic passing of Dillon. A sublime young man in his prime who lit up the field of play for Club and County.



Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam. pic.twitter.com/GCorGIqgQk — Borris-Ileigh GAA (@Borris_GAA) August 5, 2022

Golden-Kilfeacle

Everyone @GoldenKilfeacle extend deepest sympathies to Dillon’s family, friends, team mates, mentors & everyone in @ClonRossGAA on the very tragic news this evening. May he Rest In Peace 🙏 — Golden Kilfeacle GAA (@GoldenKilfeacle) August 5, 2022

Kilruane MacDonaghs

All in the the Kilruane MacDonaghs Club are devastated at the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke. Sympathy to the Dillon's family & @ClonRossGAA

God Bless & Comfort his family and friends.✝️

No words.💔💔

Go soilsí solas a bhFlaitheas air. pic.twitter.com/YCJmZVMCwW — Kilruane MacDonaghs (@MacDonaghsGAA) August 5, 2022

Toomevara

Toomevara GAA extends its deepest condolaces to the family of Dillon Quirke on his sad passing tonight. We also sympathise with his team-mates and everyone at @ClonRossGAA .

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam. — Toomevara GAA (@ToomeGAA) August 5, 2022

Newport

Everyone in Newport GAA @TulachSheasta1 extend our deepest sympathies to Dillon Quirke’s family, friends, team mates & everyone in @ClonRossGAA on the tragic news this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.



RIP Dillon 🙏 — Newport GAA (@TulachSheasta1) August 5, 2022

Moyle Rovers