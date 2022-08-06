Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Advertisement

'A smashing person' - Tributes paid after the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

The hurler played in the Munster senior hurling championship this year for Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 9:06 AM
43 minutes ago 2,242 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5834646
Dillon Quirke taking a sideline in the 2018 Tipperary senior final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Dillon Quirke taking a sideline in the 2018 Tipperary senior final.
Dillon Quirke taking a sideline in the 2018 Tipperary senior final.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in following the sudden passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke last night.

The 24-year-old passed away after becoming ill while playing a game for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium before being taken to hospital.

Tipperary All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy, who handed Quirke his senior debut for the county in January 2020 in a league game, expressed his sympathies while offering ‘thoughts and prayers’ to the Quirke family.

“Dillon was a smashing person on and off the pitch and all of the GAA family are numb at the news tonight.”

The GPA tweeted that “The family, friends & teammates of Dillon Quirke are foremost in the thoughts of players across Ireland.

“We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you & support you in any way we can. Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss & celebrate your life. You will stay forever young.” 

Tipperary All-Ireland winning midfielder Shane McGrath also paid tribute, describing him as ‘a brilliant talent who was only getting better’. “Tragic news at the passing of Dillon Quirke. The sporting community in Tipp are numb. A brilliant talent who was only getting better & better for club & county. All thoughts & prayers with his family & friends in @ClonRossGAA. The bed of heaven to Dillon.”

Another former Tipperary All-Ireland winner, Conal Bonnar, referenced ‘a great hurler’ and ‘a lovely young man’.

The West Tipperary GAA board and Tipperary camogie board, who have called off all their games this weekend, extended their ‘deepest sympathies’ after the tragedy.

Several clubs in the Tipperary area also offered their condolences to the Quirke family and Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA club.

Borris-Ileigh

Golden-Kilfeacle

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Kilruane MacDonaghs

Toomevara

Newport

Moyle Rovers

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie