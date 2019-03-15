Tipperary unchanged for Dublin showdown in Thurles while Mattie Kenny also names side

TIPPERARY AND DUBLIN have released their starting teams ahead of tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary are unchanged from their convincing victory over Cork last weekend.

Mattie Kenny brings Chris Crummey back into the team, while Cuala’s Darragh O’Connell joins him in defence.

The game in Thurles throws-in at 4.30pm.

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

8. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

9. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

13. Oisín O’Rourke (Kilmacud Crokes

14. Liam Rushe (St Patricks Palmerstown)

15. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

