Tipperary Munster football winner retires after 15 seasons on senior squad

TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER PHILIP Austin, the longest-serving member of the squad that claimed Munster senior glory last year, has retired from the inter-county game.

Philip Austin (right) celebrates with Michael Quinlivan after Tipperary's 2016 win over Cork. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Austin’s last appearance in Tipperary colours was in Croke Park for December’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo, the 34-year-old introduced to the forward line at half-time.

Goodbye to the Tipperary football family and thanks for the memories @TippfootballGAA 👋 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/OeErmY0raR — Philip Austin (@PhilAustin1986) April 23, 2021

The crowning moment of his county career had arrived two weeks previously when Tipperary lifted the Munster senior title for the first time in 85 years. Austin came off the bench during that win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and scored a point with his first touch against Cork to help fashion the 0-17 to 0-14 success.

The Borrisokane clubman had been a consistent presence in the Tipperary forward line since he made his debut in 2006.

He helped Tipperary reach the Munster final in 2016 and progress through the backdoor to take on Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Newly-retired Philip Austin (left) celebrating with Brian Fox after last year's Munster final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

