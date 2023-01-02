Liam Cahill names seven debutants in first team as Tipperary manager

LIAM CAHILL HAS named seven debutants in his first team as Tipperary manager ahead of tomorrow’s Munster Hurling League fixture against Waterford at Fraher Field (7pm).

There are first starts for Rhys Shelly in goal, Gavin Ryan at corner-back, centre-back Pauric Campion, Shane Neville at wing-back, half-forwards Alan Tynan and Joe Fogarty, and corner-forward Paddy Creedon.

All-Ireland winning midfielder Michael Breen is selected at full-back, while Jason Forde provides the experience in attack.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 6. Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch), 7. Shane Neville (Cratloe, Clare)

Advertisement

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), 9. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

13. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), 14. Mark Keogh (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields).

Tipperary Senior Hurling v Waterford pic.twitter.com/0LzgnQsZxJ — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Kevin McStay has named his first Mayo team for the Mindspace Charity GAA game against Sligo at Ballina today (1pm).

There is a mix of youth and experience with Bob Tuohy, Jack Coyne, and Conor McStay all getting a chance to impress alongside the likes of Matthew Ruane, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Diarmuid O’Connor.

Conor Loftus captains the side from centre-back.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 6. Conor Loftus (capt) (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 11. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Conor McStay (Ballina Stephenites), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Béal an Mhuirthead).