Tipperary postpone April club action and changes in store for 2020 championship format

TIPPERARY HAVE BECOME the latest county to postpone all their club championship games for the month of April due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

The CCC of the Premier County have made the decision to shut down activity in the county for a further four weeks.

GAA activity around the country is currently shut down until 29 March and Tipperary have extended that date until 26 April.

It’s an unsurprising decision which follows those recently made by counties like Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Waterford to scrap plans for club championship games in football and hurling across the month of April.

And the Tipperary county board have warned that it will ‘probably prove problematic, if not indeed impossible’ for their 2020 competitions to be finalised in their present formats.

The county C.C.C have agreed to extend the date for commencement of games, training and all field and off field related activities from the 29th of March up to and including the 26th of April — Tipp FM Sport (@TippFMSport) March 23, 2020 Source: Tipp FM Sport /Twitter

will probably prove problematic, if not indeed impossible, as time moves on, but the protection of all the people who play and attend our games is of paramount importance and must come before on field activities. — Tipp FM Sport (@TippFMSport) March 23, 2020 Source: Tipp FM Sport /Twitter

