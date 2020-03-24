This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary postpone April club action and changes in store for 2020 championship format

No games or training will take place in the Premier county until 26 April.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 9:52 AM
Action from last year's Tipperary senior hurling final between Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE BECOME the latest county to postpone all their club championship games for the month of April due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

The CCC of the Premier County have made the decision to shut down activity in the county for a further four weeks.

GAA activity around the country is currently shut down until 29 March and Tipperary have extended that date until 26 April.

It’s an unsurprising decision which follows those recently made by counties like Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Waterford to scrap plans for club championship games in football and hurling across the month of April.

And the Tipperary county board have warned that it will ‘probably prove problematic, if not indeed impossible’ for their 2020 competitions to be finalised in their present formats.

