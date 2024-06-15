Tipp minors edge out 14-man Galway after extra-time thriller to book All-Ireland final spot

Tipperary 1-24

Galway 0-26 (AET)

Niall McIntyre reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

CILLIAN MINOGUE’S SEVENTH from play won the day for Tipperary after a thrilling All-Ireland minor semi-final that went all the way to extra-time.

James Woodlock’s team played with an extra man for fifty minutes but it was only in the dying moments of the 80 minute contest when they made the numerical advantage tell against a Galway team that simply wouldn’t give in.

In the end, the Tribesmen were left heartbroken with many of their players dropping to the turf at the sound of the final whistle. Kenneth Burke’s team had one foot in an All-Ireland final with five minutes to play when they led by two but late points from Euan Murray and Killian Cantwell levelled the game up for the eleventh time, before Minogue became Tipperary’s hero.

The dismissal of Rhys O’Connor for an off-the-ball flick on Darragh O’Hora just before half-time would have had more of an impact on a lesser team but in truth Galway never looked out-numbered. Full forward Brian Callanan was simply sensational for them and didn’t deserve to be on the losing team.

The teams couldn’t be separated after an entertaining first half with the scores tied at twelve points apiece.

Tipperary’s full forward line looked at one stage as if they were going to win the game on their own with seven from play between them in the first twenty minutes. Cillian Minogue, Eoghan Doughan and Stefan Tobin caused all sorts of problems for Galway in the early stages and manager Kenneth Burke reacted to this by bringing Jonah Donnellan back as a sweeper for Galway.

This proved a decisive move as Galway thundered back into the game with five unanswered points in a row just before the break. Ciaran Leen and Brian Callanan were most instrumental in their revival but they were rocked on their heels just before the break with O’Connor’s dismissal. The contact was minimal but it was right in front of Chris Mooney and he brandished a straight red card. Eoghan Doughan hit a free just before the break to level it up.

The game was cagier in the second half with scores from play at a premium but both free-takers Doughan and Callanan were razor sharp. Euan Murray’s goal looked like a decisive score after 50 minutes as it put Tipperary four up but inspired by Callanan and their inspirational centre back Jonah Donellan who levelled the game up with a free, they forced extra-time.

There were tired bodies but there was no shortage of heart in the extra period but in the end Tipperary had enough. They now advance to the All-Ireland final where they’ll play the winners of Kilkenny and Clare.

Scorers for Tipperary: E Doughan (0-8, 0-5f, 0-1 65), C Minogue (0-7), E Murray (1-4), S Tobin (0-3), J Donelan Houlihan (0-1 free), K Cantwell (0-1)

Scorers for Galway: B Callanan (0-15, 0-9f), C Roche (0-3), C Leen (0-2), J Donnellan (0-2, 1 free), R Cahalan (0-2), E Mulleady (0-1), J Ryan (0-1)

Tipperary

1. Daire English (Fr Sheehy’s);

2. Shane Ryan (Killenaule) 3. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill, capt), 4. Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh);

5. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers) 6. Owen O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 7. Jake Donelan-Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Tiernan Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill) 9. Darragh O’Hora (Solohead)

10. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers) 11. Euan Murray (Dúrlas Óg) 12. Billy O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Eoghan Doughan (Moneygall) 14. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan) 15. Cillian Minogue (Dúrlas Óg).

Subs: Aaron Cagney (St Mary’s) for O’Hora (45) Paul Cummins for Adam Ryan (59), Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey Borris) for O’Brien (60), Austin Duff (Toomevara) for Cagney (68), Jack Cahill (Ballingarry)

Galway:

1. Sean Kelly (St.Thomas’)

2. Cathal Maloney (Ballygar)- captain 3. Dara Burke (Kinvara) 4. Robert Burke (Kilconieron)

5. Rhys O’Connor (Kinvara) 6. Jonah Donnellan (Padraig Pearses) 7. Gavin Maher (Loughrea)

8. Eoghan Mulleady (Kilconieron) 9. Seán Moran (Castlegar)

10. Ciarán Leen (Craughwell) 11. Ronan Murphy (Clarinbridge) 12. Cillian Roche (Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough)

13. Jamie Ryan (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry) 14. Brian Callanan (Ardrahan)

15. Harry Holmes (Ballygar)

Subs: Ronan Cahalan (Killimordaly) for Ryan (45) Stephen Keane (Kilconieron) for Leen (52) Dara Zimmerer (Craughwell) for Roche (54), Brendan Fox (Carnmore) for Maher (60 +3), Leen for Holmes (68), Ryan for Murphy (76), Roche for Leen (79)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)

