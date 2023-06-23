Barrett named to start for Tipperary and Galway make two changes

TIPPERARY HAVE NAMED experienced defender Cathal Barrett in their full-back line for tomorrow’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway.

Barrett has been absent since the Munster round-robin draw against Limerick, he is now included on the team announced for the game with Craig Morgan making way after he went off injured against Offaly last Saturday.

Opponents Galway have made two changes in the team they have announced, as they seek to bounce back from their Leinster final loss to Kilkenny.

Sean Linnane is selected at midfield, while Cianan Fahy comes in at centre-forward. Conor Cooney and Fintan Burke are listed amongst the substitutes.

Throw-in is 6.15pm tomorrow evening at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs),

5. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 14. Séamus Callinan (Drom & Inch), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields),

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields),

8. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore), 9. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

10. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 11. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 12. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields), 15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)