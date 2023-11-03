Tipperary All-Ireland winner O'Meara announces inter-county retirement

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND winner Niall O’Meara has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

The 30-year-old was part of two Liam MacCarthy triumphs with the Tipperary hurlers. He came on as a substitute in the 2016 final win over Kilkenny and then started in the 2019 success, scoring a brilliant first-half goal in that Croke Park clash.

The Kilruane MacDonaghs player, who helped his club win last year’s Tipperary senior hurling title, made his senior hurling championship debut for Tipperary in 2014 against Limerick.

He represented his county at minor and U21 level in hurling, and also in the U21 grade in football. All-Ireland glory also arrived in the intermediate ranks with Tipperary in 2013.

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill described O’Meara as someone who ‘exemplified the spirit of a team player, devoid of ego.’

Advertisement

“He displayed remarkable versatility along with a brilliant attitude and a sharp hurling mind. Unfortunately, injuries over the last number of seasons , denied us the opportunity to witness more of his exceptional talent in the Tipperary colours. I am certain that his outstanding qualities will enable him to make valuable contributions to Tipperary hurling in the future.”

“After some thought I’ve decided the time is right for me to retire from inter county hurling,” revealed O’Meara, in a statement issued through Tipperary GAA this morning.

“For as long as I can remember I always wanted to wear the blue and gold jersey and luckily since 2010 playing on the minor hurling and football teams I had the opportunity, something I will always cherish.

“All of this could not of been done without the support of my amazing parents Theresa and my late dad Ger. They sacrificed a lot for me to achieve at the highest level. My two brothers Mark and Brian were also there for me throughout the journey. Thank you all!

“I would like to thank all the managers who gave me the chance to represent Tipperary, specifically Eamonn O Shea who gave me my first opportunity, it is something I will always be proud of. I want to wish the current management team and players all the best for the coming season.

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Niall O'Meara celebrates scoring a goal in the 2019 All-Ireland final v Kilkenny. Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

“I would also like to thank the county board and Tipperary supporters club for their efforts in preparing the team to the highest standards. There are too many to mention personally but your work doesn’t go unnoticed and it is vital in the success of any Tipp team.

“I look forward to returning back to where it began with my club Kilruane MacDonaghs, since we moved house from Knockshegowna GAA. Macdonagh Park in Cloughjordan and the people who run it have been a huge part of my life. I look forward to continuing my GAA journey with lifelong friends.

“Life has new journeys and my loving partner Ciara has just given birth to our first son Mikey, she has shown amazing patience and selflessness while I pursued my goals. It is time I am there for them.

“During my tenure there were ups and downs both personally and as a team but I want to thank the supporters for always being there ye were part of many fond memories. I am looking forward to joining you and cheering on the team in the future.”