Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 4 April 2022
Advertisement

Brendan Cummins names his Tipperary U20 hurling side for Munster opener against Kerry

Austin Stack Park hosts Wednesday night’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Apr 2022, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,221 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5729925
Tipperary boss Brendan Cummins.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Tipperary boss Brendan Cummins.
Tipperary boss Brendan Cummins.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BRENDAN CUMMINS HAS unveiled his starting team for his first championship game as Tipperary U20 hurling manager, as they get set to face Kerry on Wednesday night in their opening Munster group game.

Corner-back Conor O’Dwyer, midfielders John Campion and Darragh Stakelum, and corner-forward Paddy Creedon all started when Tipperary lost to Cork in the Munster U20 hurling championship last summer. Peter McGarry and Jack Leamy both came on as substitutes in that game. Campion has been announced as captain for the Tipperary team this season.

Stakelum and Creedon both featured for Thurles Sarsfields in last year’s gripping Tipperary county senior hurling final, while Ed Connolly and Ciaran McCormack were part of the triumphant Loughmore-Castleiney squad.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park in Tralee is 7pm. Tipperary and Kerry are joined by Waterford in Group 2, with the opening Group 1 game on Wednesday night seeing Limerick host Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

 

Tipperary

1. Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

8. John Campion (Drom & Inch), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), 11. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 12. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

13. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), 14. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

  • 16. Paidie Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
  • 17. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens)
  • 18. Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch)
  • 19. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)
  • 20. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)
  • 21. Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  • 22. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)
  • 23. Conor O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone)
  • 24. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie