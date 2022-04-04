Brendan Cummins names his Tipperary U20 hurling side for Munster opener against Kerry

BRENDAN CUMMINS HAS unveiled his starting team for his first championship game as Tipperary U20 hurling manager, as they get set to face Kerry on Wednesday night in their opening Munster group game.

Corner-back Conor O’Dwyer, midfielders John Campion and Darragh Stakelum, and corner-forward Paddy Creedon all started when Tipperary lost to Cork in the Munster U20 hurling championship last summer. Peter McGarry and Jack Leamy both came on as substitutes in that game. Campion has been announced as captain for the Tipperary team this season.

Stakelum and Creedon both featured for Thurles Sarsfields in last year’s gripping Tipperary county senior hurling final, while Ed Connolly and Ciaran McCormack were part of the triumphant Loughmore-Castleiney squad.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park in Tralee is 7pm. Tipperary and Kerry are joined by Waterford in Group 2, with the opening Group 1 game on Wednesday night seeing Limerick host Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary

1. Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

8. John Campion (Drom & Inch), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Ed Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), 11. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), 12. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

13. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), 14. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Paidie Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

17. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens)

18. Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch)

19. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)

20. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)

21. Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)

22. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

23. Conor O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone)

24. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

