Tipperary name starting side for charity game against All-Ireland champions Clare

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Cahill has named his starting team for their 2025 opener as they prepare to face Clare tomorrow evening in a charity game in Templemore.

Tipperary take on the All-Ireland champions at Páirc Shilean in Templemore with a 6pm throw-in.

Two members of the Tipperary U20 team that contested last year’s All-Ireland final against Offaly are handed starting spots in midfielder Sam O’Farrell and centre-forward Conor Martin. Other newcomers offered the chance to impress are corner-back Michael Corcoran, midfielder Kieran Cummins, and wing-forward Josh Keller.

The experienced Ronan Maher is named at centre-back with 2024 regulars Eoghan Connolly, Bryan O’Mara, Conor Stakelum, Gearoid O’Connor, and Conor Bowe also selected to start.

All proceeds from the game are going to the Mary’s Meals charity which provides life-changing school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)

2. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Kieran Cummins (Moycarkey Borris)

10. Josh Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 14. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan), 15. Conor Bowe – (Moyne Templetuohy)

Subs