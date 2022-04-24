Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 24 April 2022
'John McGrath, it looks a serious injury' - Tipperary's problems mount after Munster setback

Colm Bonnar’s team lost out by eight points against Clare in today’s Round 2 encounter.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 24 Apr 2022, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,319 Views 1 Comment
Tipperary's John McGrath (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AFTER SUFFERING ANOTHER loss in the Munster round-robin series, Tipperary’s hurling difficulties deepened with injury setbacks today in Thurles.

New full-back James Quigley from Kiladangan and experienced forward John McGrath from Loughmore-Castleiney were both forced off in the first half of the defeat to Clare in Semple Stadium.

McGrath is a particular concern, according to manager Colm Bonnar.

“(James) was an unusual (one) going down at full-back and Brian had to step in fairly quickly. John McGrath, it looks a serious injury. I’m just hoping it’s not what it is.

“Nobody likes to see a player not finishing a game because they put so much into it and they’ve done so much to get onto the first 15 so to come off injured is not a nice place to be. I’m just hoping they’re not long-term injuries.”

Seamus Callanan’s prospects of a return for the Limerick game on 8 May, do not look promising according to Bonnar.

“It’s difficult. He’s got that infection into the bone and it has really caused a big setback for him. It’s devastating for him because the bone has healed, the injury has healed. It’s going to be difficult to see him back.”

Bonnar confirmed that coach Tommy Dunne, who was on the sideline for today’s game, will appeal the three-month proposed ban he is facing arising out of an altercation with the referee last Sunday in Walsh Park.

“He is (appealing), that’s going to Croke Park.”

Tipperary were always chasing the game after shipping three first-half goals.

“They seemed to cut us open very quickly once they got a run and they opened it,” admitted Bonnar.

“Now, Hogie (Brian Hogan) made two tremendous saves off two of the shots and normally if you get some kind of luck, you deflect it over the bar, you deflect it wide or someone comes in. It was just the story of the day.

“They were just so quick on top of everything, in that first kind of 20/25 minutes. It made us look a bit flat footed. That’s something we have to revisit.

“You know, we had chances as well. Against a team, when Clare are taking theirs, we just needed to kind of give ourselves some hope of staying in the game.

“Those three goals really pushed the game to a place where we didn’t think we would be.”

colm-bonnar Tipperary boss Colm Bonnar. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Improving their marksmanship is another area that Tipperary need to address.

“That’s the nature of it for a younger forward line,” said Bonnar.

“We just need to be more clinical. They have to be a bit more authoritative when taking on those shots on. That will come.

“When you’re 13 points down and you get a goal, you need to back it up with a couple of points either before or after and that is where you build momentum. Every miss gave Clare more energy but I thought the first 20 minutes we brought a big game to Clare but unfortunately it didn’t happen for us on the scoreboard where it needed to be.

“It’s going to test our character. We knew the two games coming up, Limerick and then Cork here. Look, it’s all about building this team, it’s about building leaders, it’s about building players and letting them build those bonds that you need when you’re on the field, when you are fighting for your life.

“These players were fighting for their life. In fairness, they brought a big fight in the second half.

