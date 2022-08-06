Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Advertisement

Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke passes away at the age of 24

The hurler took ill while playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 12:02 AM
39 minutes ago 11,214 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5834620
Dillon Quirke pictured after a league win for Tipperary last February.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dillon Quirke pictured after a league win for Tipperary last February.
Dillon Quirke pictured after a league win for Tipperary last February.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY HURLER DILLON Quirke passed away last night at the age of 24.

He took ill while playing a game for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary senior hurling championship in Semple Stadium.

The match was abandoned and he received medical attention at the venue, before being taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

The Tipperary county board paid tribute to him in a statement released last night.

“Tipperary GAA extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also, to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

“Dillon became ill during Friday evenings County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away. Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.

“As a mark of respect to Dillon, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend.”

Quirke had emerged in recent years as one of the brightest young talents in Tipperary hurling. He was a regular in this year’s inter-county senior hurling championship, playing at right half-back for the Tipperary team as they competed in Munster.

Having made his senior debut for Tipperary in January 2020 in a league game against Limerick, this year saw him progress to his first senior championship start against Waterford in Walsh Park in April. He would retain that position and start in all four of Tipperary’s 2022 games in the province.

Quirke first gained recognition for Tipperary as a minor hurler in 2015 when they won the Munster title, the same year that he started at right corner-back on the Thurles CBS team that won the prestigious Dr Harty Cup at schools level. In 2016 he won an All-Ireland medal at minor level, coming on as a substitute in the final win over Limerick in Croke Park.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

dillon-quirke-in-action Dillon Quirke in action for Clonoulty-Rossmore in the 2018 Tipperary senior hurling final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Further major successes arrived in 2018 for Quirke. In August that year he played left half-back for Tipperary’s All-Ireland U21 final victory over Cork at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Then in October, he played a starring role for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore as they won the county senior hurling championship in Tipperary. It was the first time since 1997 they had lifted the Dan Breen Cup with 20-year-old Quirke lining out at centre-forward and scoring two points from sideline cuts in the final against Nenagh Éire Óg at Semple Stadium.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie