Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke passes away at the age of 24

TIPPERARY HURLER DILLON Quirke passed away last night at the age of 24.

He took ill while playing a game for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore in the Tipperary senior hurling championship in Semple Stadium.

The match was abandoned and he received medical attention at the venue, before being taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

The Tipperary county board paid tribute to him in a statement released last night.

“Tipperary GAA extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also, to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

“Dillon became ill during Friday evenings County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away. Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.

“As a mark of respect to Dillon, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend.”

Quirke had emerged in recent years as one of the brightest young talents in Tipperary hurling. He was a regular in this year’s inter-county senior hurling championship, playing at right half-back for the Tipperary team as they competed in Munster.

Having made his senior debut for Tipperary in January 2020 in a league game against Limerick, this year saw him progress to his first senior championship start against Waterford in Walsh Park in April. He would retain that position and start in all four of Tipperary’s 2022 games in the province.

Quirke first gained recognition for Tipperary as a minor hurler in 2015 when they won the Munster title, the same year that he started at right corner-back on the Thurles CBS team that won the prestigious Dr Harty Cup at schools level. In 2016 he won an All-Ireland medal at minor level, coming on as a substitute in the final win over Limerick in Croke Park.

Dillon Quirke in action for Clonoulty-Rossmore in the 2018 Tipperary senior hurling final. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Further major successes arrived in 2018 for Quirke. In August that year he played left half-back for Tipperary’s All-Ireland U21 final victory over Cork at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Then in October, he played a starring role for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore as they won the county senior hurling championship in Tipperary. It was the first time since 1997 they had lifted the Dan Breen Cup with 20-year-old Quirke lining out at centre-forward and scoring two points from sideline cuts in the final against Nenagh Éire Óg at Semple Stadium.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.