Thrilling finish to Tipperary hurling final as Kiladangan and Kilruane finish level

Kiladangan 1-21

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-18

IT APPEARED AS if Bryan McLoughney was set to be the hero once again for Kiladangan in a Tipperary senior hurling final.

Kiladangan's Sean Hayes is tackled by Kilruane's James Cleary. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Two years after his famous last-gasp goal delivered a breakthrough for the club in a senior hurling final, the sharpshooter slotted over the 63rd minute free here that edged his team in front 1-21 to 2-17.

But there was to be another twist in this tale, veteran Kilruane player Seamus Hennessy winning the free that saw Willie Cleary hold his nerve, just like he had done all afternoon to nail the placed ball that sends this Tipperary decider to a replay.

McLoughney and Cleary both finished with returns of 0-10 apiece, figures to capture their assured striking. The final quarter was thrilling stuff as the match exploded to life on a Thurles afternoon of fine autumn sunshine.

The Kilruane MacDonaghs playing crew had no experience of this occasion yet their early hurling was not compromised by nerves. They knocked over the first two points of the game courtesy of Thomas and Willie Cleary, while Cahill cracked home the game’s opening goal in the 16th minute.

He shot splendidly to the net, a strike that engineered by Niall O’Meara’s alertness to supply him close to goal instead of tapping over a point. Cahill played with number 30 on his back rather than number 11, a reminder of the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke in Kilruane’s first game of this campaign when they met Clonoulty-Rossmore.

The goal was the foundation for Kilruane’s first-half superiority. They deserved to be in front at the break but the lead should have been more sizeable than 1-9 to 0-9. The wide count was skewed in their favour, 9-4, and illustrated how accuracy eluded them at crucial stages.

Scorers for Kiladangan: Bryan McLoughney 0-10 (0-8f), Paul Flynn 1-4, Willie Connors 0-2, Declan McGrath 0-2, Alan Flynn 0-1, Tadhg Gallagher 0-1, Joe Gallagher 0-1.

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: Willie Cleary 0-10 (0-9f), Jerome Cahill 2-0, Cian Darcy 0-2, Niall O’Meara 0-2, Thomas Cleary 0-2, Sean McAdams 0-1, Mark O’Neill 0-1.

Kiladangan

1. Barry Hogan

5. David Sweeney, 3. James Quigley, 4. Darren Moran

2. John O’Meara, 6. Alan Flynn (captain), 7. Declan McGrath

8. Tadhg Gallagher, 9. Tom O’Meara

11. Joe Gallagher, 10. Sean Hayes, 14. Paul Flynn

13. Bryan McLoughney, 12. Billy Seymour, 15. Willie Connors

Subs

19. Dan O’Meara for Seymour (28)

26. Darragh Flannery for Moran (34)

18. Jack Loughnane for O’Meara (45)

17. Darragh Butler for John O’Meara (57)

Kilruane MacDonaghs

1. Páidí Williams

12. Aaron Morgan 3. Jack Peters, 7. Eoin Hogan

6. Niall O’Meara, 2. James Cleary, 4. Kieran Cahill

8. Sean McAdams, 9. Mark O’Neill

10. Willie Cleary, 13. Seamus Hennessy, 15. Cian Darcy

18. Thomas Cleary, 30. Jerome Cahill, 14. Kian O’Kelly

Subs

24. Conor Cleary for Hennessy (20)

5. Conor Austin for O’Kelly (inj) (31)

14. O’Kelly for Conor Cleary (39)

13. Hennessy for O’Neill (47)

Referee: Kevin Jordan