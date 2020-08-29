This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 August, 2020
Goals key as 2019 finalists Kiladangan are first side through to Tipperary SHC semi-finals

Thurles Sarsfields play Nenagh Éire Óg in the second of today’s Tipperary quarter-finals at 6pm

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 3:22 PM
Saturday 29 Aug 2020, 3:22 PM
Willie Connors hit the net for Kiladangan today.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Willie Connors hit the net for Kiladangan today.
Willie Connors hit the net for Kiladangan today.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN Tipperary finalists Kiladangan became the first side to book a spot in this year’s senior hurling semi-finals  in the county as they ran out 3-16 to 0-18 victors against Toomevara in today’s quarter-final tie.

The weekend’s last eight action began in Semple Stadium with goals from Dan O’Meara, Willie Connors and Joe Gallagher proving crucial for Kiladangan in the meeting of two North Tipperary sides.

It was the second year in a row that Kiladangan saw off Toomevara at this juncture with the three green flags raised either side of the break proving crucial.

O’Meara sidestepped his marker to drive home the first goal in first-half injury time to leave Kiladangan in front 1-10 to 0-8 at the break. It was a major blow for Toomevara after they had cut the gap thanks to points from Kevin McCarthy and Jason Ryan.

Then the team managed by Eoin Brislane started the second half brightly with Jack Delaney leading their scoring charge as they moved within three points, 1-11 to 0-11.

However Kiladangan intervened with Connors seeing his 34th minute sideline cut fly all the way to the net and then Gallagher cut through to smash home the third strike in the 39th minute.

That left them in front 3-12 to 0-14 and while Toomevara chipped away at that deficit, Kiladangan held on. Free-taker Billy Seymour finished with 0-6, Paul Flynn struck 0-4 while Gallagher and Bryan McLoughney also scored a brace of points apiece. Toomevara finished with 13 men as Russell Quirke and Josh McCarthy were both dismissed for second yellow card offences in the closing stages.

Later on Thurles Sarsfields take on Nenagh Éire Og at the Thurles venue while the quarter-final action continues tomorrow with Clonoulty-Rossmore meeting Loughmore-Castleiney and champions Borris-Ileigh taking on Drom-Inch.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

