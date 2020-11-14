Liam Sheedy: 'The one thing about this dressing room is I think there’s great character in it'

LIAM SHEEDY HAILED the display of character by his Tipperary team as the All-Ireland champions remain in the hunt for 2020 honours after emerging from tonight’s qualifier test against Cork.

A four-point success saw Tipperary prevail, a positive end outcome after a patchy first-half display saw them go in only two to the good despite dominating possession.

“At half-time, two points up and playing into the stiff breeze, it was backs to the wall,” remarked Sheedy afterwards.

“The goal after half-time was a big score and Jake’s goal finishing up just gave us a cushion because Cork came right back at us after we getting the first goal.

“They were back level and probably had the bit of momentum, so probably the most pleasing is the character of the team. The one thing about this dressing room is I think there’s great character in it and that character and desire came out in the second half.

“I thought their workrate and application in that second half was good, there were some really big moments in that game where they won ball, drove forward and got some great scores.

“We’re still far from the finished article but I do think we’re improving and I think that game will bring us on a lot. It’s all about recovery now because it comes at us again in a week’s time.

“It’s not long coming around but we’re exactly where we want to be, back in the All-Ireland series after beating a very, very good Cork team. We won’t be frightening anyone with that performance but at the same time, today was about just getting a result.”

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The victory was the type of response Sheedy had sought after their loss a fortnight ago in Munster at the hands of Limerick.

“Ah we were really, really disappointed with the way we played the last day. We just couldn’t find our form, it’s not too often that we lose every position and we all felt a little bit that we had let ourselves down and let the county down the way we played two weeks ago and that’s always a very disappointing moment.

“We were just looking to get a reaction, we all want to come out on top but most of all, we wanted to make sure that we brought something to the pitch that was a representation of what that group is about and I think that’s what we did today and thankfully that got us over the line.”

A couple of Tipperary’s substitutes impressed, Alan Flynn is emerging as an established defender while Michael Breen, drafted in to start on this occasion, sparkled with 0-5 from play.

“Michael is a great player, he’s got wonderful pace and power and he got himself around that pitch today, even some of his ball-handling in the air and his overall application today in the middle of the park, it was vital for us. He picked off some wonderful scores and we needed them.

“The team has a lot of tried and trusted over the years but to see the bench and the impact it made today, some of those guys really made a big impact. I think Alan (Flynn) and the lads at the back, Cork have a serious forward line, but I thought they defended very well and they worked the ball out well.

“We wouldn’t be getting carried away by today. I think we need to get better but I think we will get better. You can’t beat match practice. That’s only our second match since March. There’s no substitute for match practice.”

