John McGrath fires 1-12 to inspire Loughmore to Tipp hurling semi-final win over Borris-Ileigh

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-18

Borris-Ileigh 1-15

ANOTHER MASSIVE SCORING contribution of 1-12 from Tipperary star John McGrath saw Loughmore/Castleiney come from behind to see off Borris-Ileigh in the county senior hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium today.

Loughmore trailed for much of this Tipperary club contest and were four points down at the second water-break.

But they powered home, helped by a late McGrath goal from a penalty as they went five points in front in added time before a late Borris riposte.

With Brendan Maher fit to play, Borris-Ileigh started off in a whirlwind fashion with Conor Kenny opening the scoring before his presence paved the room for James Devaney to get in for a fifth minute goal.

Brendan Maher (free) and Kenny added points before Loughmore troubled the scoreboard through Evan Sweeney on ten minutes. Sweeney started in place of the injured Brian McGrath and his loss was felt as Borris-Ileigh dominated under the dropping ball with Conor Kenny to the fore in scoring and creating for Kieran Maher as they led 1-5 to 0-2 at the water-break.

Loughmore improved in the second quarter which they won 0-5 to 0-4, but all of their scores came from John McGrath frees as Borris-Ileigh led 1-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Borris-Ileigh maintained their strong advantage in the third quarter and went seven clear at one stage but Loughmore clawed their way back with John McGrath accurate from play and from placed balls.

Ciaran Connolly, Tomas & Liam McGrath also got on the scoresheet before John McGrath brought the sides level on 55 minutes and then a long-range effort nudged them in front.

He added another free before his delivery into the square led to his cousin Ciaran being fouled and he slotted the penalty to the net.

Borris-Ileigh lost Kieran Maher to a straight red card and late points from Eddie Ryan and James Devaney weren’t enough as Loughmore/Castleiney progress to a 14 November county final with near neighbours Thurles Sarsfields.

Scorers for Loughmore/Castleiney: John McGrath 1-12 (1-0 pen, 0-9 frees, 0-1 65); Evan Sweeney, Tomas McGrath, Ciaran Connolly, Liam McGrath, Noel McGrath 0-1 each.

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: Eddie Ryan 0-6 (5 frees, 1 65); James Devaney 1-2; Conor Kenny, Kieran Maher, Jerry Kelly (1 s-cut) 0-2 each; Brendan Maher 0-1 free

Loughmore/Castleiney

Aidan McGrath

Lorcan Egan, Joey Hennessy, Willie Eviston

John Ryan, John Meagher, Tomas McGrath

Ciaran Connolly, Tommy Maher

Ed Connolly, Liam McGrath, Noel McGrath

Evan Sweeney, Liam Treacy, John McGrath.

Subs

Ed Meagher for Ryan (HT)

Ciaran McGrath for Treacy (47)

Conor McGrath for E Connolly (47)

Ciaran McCormack for Sweeney (52)

Borris-Ileigh

James McCormack

Paddy Stapleton, Liam Ryan, Seamus Burke

Ray McCormack, Dan McCormack, Brendan Maher

Colm Boyle, Jerry Kelly

Kieran Maher, Niall Kenny, Thomas Fahy

James Devaney, Conor Kenny, Eddie Ryan.

Subs

Tommy Ryan for Stapleton (13 inj)

Bill O’Connell for T Ryan (54)

Jody Harkin for Fahy (55)

Referee: Peter Carroll (Burgess)

