Dublin: 25°C Wednesday 10 August 2022
Tipperary announce new club schedule after games called off due to Dillon Quirke passing

The abandoned tie between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane has been refixed for Sunday, 21 August.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 10 Aug 2022, 12:33 PM
10 minutes ago 185 Views 0 Comments
FBD Semple Stadium.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

CLONOULTY ROSSMORE’S ABANDONED Tipperary SHC round 2 game against Kilruane MacDonaghs has been refixed as the county board announced a revised club schedule. 

The original fixture between the teams last Friday night was not completed after Dillon Quirke collapsed shortly before half-time.

As a result of Quirke’s tragic passing, Tipperary GAA postponed the rest of last weekend’s games as a mark of respect.

The tie between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane has been refixed for Sunday, 21 August in what will be an emotional occasion for all involved.

Tipperary have confirmed that all the postponed hurling championship round 2 games have been refixed for the weekend of 19-21 August.  

On Sunday week, TG4 will broadcast the senior clashes of Drom and Inch v Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney v JK Brackens.

The day before, Toomevara v Holycross Ballycahill (senior) and Portroe v Cashel King Cormac (premier intermediate) will be aired live on Tipp GAA TV.

The hurling county finals have been pushed back from 9 to 23 October. The football finals will take place as originally fixed on 16 October. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

