Tipperary's Seamus Kennedy leaves the pitch injured. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Seamus Kennedy

Tipperary boss Cahill: 'It’s definitely a knee injury. I hope it’s not too bad'

The St Mary’s Clonmel player was forced off during the second half.
17 minutes ago

TIPPERARY FACE AN anxious wait before discovering the extent of the injury suffered by key defender Seamus Kennedy against Limerick tonight.

Kennedy injured his knee in the second half of the clash in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, seemingly twisting it when changing running direction during the third quarter. The St Mary’s Clonmel player was tended to by Tipperary medics on the pitch and limped off the pitch with the aid of a backroom official, rather than being stretchered off.

Manager Liam Cahill confirmed afterwards that the two-time All-Ireland senior winner had injured his knee but they would need further assessment.

Tipperary are out in  Munster championship action with an opening tie against Limerick on Sunday 28 April.

“We don’t know yet but it’s definitely a knee injury,” said Cahill.

“I hope it’s not too bad but we’ll get in behind that tomorrow and Monday and see how he is. I’m just so disappointed for Séamus, he was playing so well, and he’s a big player for us. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

