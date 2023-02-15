Tipperary hurlers hit with 3 major injury setbacks

TIPPERARY GAA have issued an injury update on Paddy Cadell, Cathal Barrett, and Niall O Meara.

The outlook is most serious for Cadell, who has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate injury.

The setbacks for Barrett and O’Meara appear not quite as grave, though both are set to be unavailable for a substantial period, having suffered a fractured shoulder and groin injury respectively.

Part of the statement read: “Paddy Cadell suffered a Pivot shift injury to his left knee while playing against Kilkenny in the Allianz hurling league round 2 game in UPMC Nolan Park. On examination, it has been confirmed that Paddy has suffered a cruciate ligament tear and will now miss the remainder of the 2023 intercounty season.

“Cathal Barrett collided with one of his own players during the same fixture, which has resulted in an un displaced fracture to the scapula. Cathal will be required to keep his arm in a sling for the next 3 weeks and at that point, he should be able to commence his rehabilitation work. At this point, it is expected that Cathal should be in a position to recommence some on-field activity in 10 to 12 weeks.

“Niall O Meara underwent a scan earlier this week following an injury to his groin picked up in a recent training session. Examination confirmed a tear of the adductor origin. Niall will commence his rehabilitation, and at this point, it is hopeful that Niall can commence full training again in 6 to 7 weeks.”