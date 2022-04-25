Achilles injury concern for Tipp's McGrath as he awaits scan

THERE ARE CONCERNS that Tipperary forward John McGrath suffered an Achilles tendon injury in yesterday’s Munster hurling tie with Clare.

McGrath was forced off in the 23rd minute of the game at Semple Stadium, helped to the sideline by Tipperary medics with Premier boss Colm Bonnar admitting afterwards that it looked to be ‘a serious injury’.

Advertisement

A scan in the coming days will be required to confirm the exact nature of McGrath’s injury but it is feared to be an issue with his Achilles tendon. That could see the attacker forced into a period on the sidelines, which would be a major blow given his status in the Tipperary squad and for his club Loughmore-Castleiney.

The 27-year-old was the undisputed scoring star on the club scene in Tipperary in 2021, a series of superb displays helping Loughmore-Castleiney land the senior football and hurling titles in the Premier county.

McGrath is a two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner with Tipperary as he played a key role in the 2016 and 2019 triumphs, while he won an All-Star award for his performances in 2016.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!