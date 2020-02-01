'He's a bit battered and bruised but hopefully nothing more' - positive update on Tipp's O'Dwyer

John O'Dwyer is taken from the pitch by Tipperary medical staff.

TIPPERARY BOSS LIAM Sheedy delivered a positive update on his forward John O’Dwyer after the All-Ireland winner left the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch on a stretcher tonight.

O’Dwyer, who was introduced as a second-half substitute in the league game against Cork, sustained a heavy challenge as a group of players attempted to claim possession towards the end of the match.

He was treated by the Tipperary medical staff before being taken off but after the game Sheedy was hopeful that the Killenaule man had not suffered any severe injury.

“Yeah he’s good, he’s awake there anyway. He’s a bit of a shot in the chin where he, it was a fairly tough tackle. Obviously completely accidental, the two of them went for an aerial battle. Quite worrying at the time but look he can feel all his limbs and hopefully he’s okay.

“He’s a bit battered and bruised but hopefully nothing more than that. Probably a small bit concussed. Obviously he’ll get a full check up but went into see him there, seems happy enough.”

Sheedy also explained the decision to withdraw Paddy Cadell, who had scored 0-2 by that stage, in the first-half.

“Paddy has a niggly back – he didn’t want to come off but I don’t like taking chances. He has a back problem and it was at him, so we took the safe option.

“He had his scores got, he was really busy, he has a lot of potential and we’re excited about seeing more of him in 2020.”

Tipperary lost the match by two points, 2-24 to 1-25, and their next outing is Sunday 16 February when they travel to Salthill to face Galway.

