This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grace the hero as Tipperary claim first league title

Meanwhile, Kildare stormed to Division 3 glory on Saturday afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 6:27 PM
47 minutes ago 1,309 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4601055
Tipperary celebrate their win with supporter Amy Lillis.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Tipperary celebrate their win with supporter Amy Lillis.
Tipperary celebrate their win with supporter Amy Lillis.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Tipperary 0-14

Kilkenny 0-8

JENNY GRACE WAS named player of the match as Tipperary got the better of the local derby with Kilkenny to claim the county’s first Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 2 title.

Grace scored eight points, seven of which came from frees, and in a game of this nature, such a contribution was always going to be telling.

But it was a good team effort by Bill Mullaney’s troops, and a particularly momentous occasion for Joanne Ryan, the former All-Star and three-time All-Ireland Senior Championship winner, who was captain when Tipperary last garnered both top-tier national crowns.

Ryan contributed to the cause off the bench to emphasise the group effort and Tipp just found it a little easier to score, with Kilkenny losing free-taker Katie Nolan early on to injury. Kelly Hamilton was a threat for the Noresiders but in skipper Sabrina Larkin, Shauna Quirke, Andrea Loughnane and of course Grace, Tipp had more of the game’s best performers.

The match began at a high tempo, Nolan opening the scoring for Kilkenny and then Tipp goalie, Sarah Quigley saving from Caoimhe Dowling. Nolan and Kelly Hamilton added points and the black and amber were flying, three points up.

Nolan had to depart soon after though and Kilkenny suffered in the placed-ball department thereafter. In contrast, Grace was unerring, slotting three frees to complement a Loughnane score from play and now Tipp were ahead.

Niamh Treacy added a prodigious score and Grace a couple more, including one from play, and it was double scores, 0-8 to 0-4 at half time.

Katie Nolan and Shauna Quirke Kilkenny's Katie Nolan and Shauna Quirke of Tipperary in action. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Grace continued to punish Kilkenny’s indiscretions from a variety of distances and with Loughnane also on target, the margin had grown to seven within five minutes of the resumption.

Hamilton provided the chief resistance with a brace of points either side of a shot at goal that was once again repelled by Quigley.

Urged on by joint managers Áine Fahey and John Scott, Kilkenny continued to battle but they wasted a number of good scoring chances. Quirke provided a telling response for Tipp, assisting the always-threatening Loughnane and Ciara McKeogh for vital points that settled the nerves in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Caoimhe Shiels hit Limerick for two goals and Siobhán Hurley contributed eight points as Kildare garnered the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 3 title at the St Rynagh’s grounds in Banagher. 

Scorers for Tipperary: J Grace 0-8(7fs); A Loughnane 0-4; N Treacy, C McKeogh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: K Hamilton 0-4(3fs), K Nolan 0-2(fs); C Pelan, L Green (f) 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: S Quigley, B Ryan, C Brennan, C Ryan, C Stakelum, S Larkin, E Carey, S Quirke, N Treacy, C McKeogh, J Grace, A O’Dwyer, S Delaney, A Loughnane, N Loughnane. Subs: J Ryan for N Loughnane (41), S Meagher for Carey (56), A McLoughney for O’Dwyer (57).

KILKENNY: A Walsh, N Carter, H Scott, A O’Gorman, N Leahy, A Prendergast, L Murphy, L Green, M O’Connell, C Phelan, L Fitzpatrick, K Nolan, C Lyng, K Hamilton, C Dowling. Subs: E Murphy for Nolan inj (6), M Doheny for Dowling (45), C Nolan for Fitzpatrick (58).

Referee: Philip McDonald (Cavan).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie