Tipperary power to All-Ireland glory to claim 14-point win over Kilkenny

Tipperary 3-25

Kilkenny 0-20

AN AFTERNOON FEATURING heavy showers, a wave of goals and a finale with Tipperary lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

It felt familiar, the hurling decade ending in a manner similar to how it began with Tipperary conquering Kilkenny on All-Ireland final day.

Nine years after he had masterminded that 2010 success, Liam Sheedy capped his return to the sideline by delivering another triumph for Tipperary. For the older crew on the pitch this was deeply satisfying as they collected their third medal with the names of Maher, McGrath and Callanan central to a victory that was truly emphatic by the finish.

It was a game balanced on a knife-edge during the first half but one ultimately shaped by a few incidents either side of the interval.

The first was a red card brandished in the direction of Richie Hogan. The Kilkenny forward punished for closing down Cathal Barrett underneath the Hogan Stand and catching the jaw of the Tipperary defender with his elbow. The Kilkenny camp protested vociferously to referee James Owens but the decision stood.

Kilkenny retired at the break a point down, 1-9 to 0-11, and more critically a man down. It was a setback from which they could not recover. Tipperary underlined the benefit of having a personnel advantage by effectively shutting the game down early in the second half.

Kilkenny did register the opening score of the half courtesy of a free from TJ Reid but then Padraic Maher launched a clearance from deep, Jason Forde and John McGrath carried it forward in turn and after a frenzied scramble it was Seamus Callanan who was alert to bundle home the latest goal of a stellar personal season.

Tipperary tacked on a few points and then pounced for their third goal in the 42nd minute. Callanan gathered on the right wing and demonstrated superb vision to pick out John O’Dwyer directly in front of goal. He finished with aplomb, Tipperary had raced ahead by 3-12 to 0-13 and they never looked like being pegged back thereafter.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-8 (0-5f, 0-2 ‘65), Séamus Callanan (0-1f), John O’Dwyer 1-2 each, Niall O’Meara 1-0, John McGrath 0-3, Noel McGrath (0-1f), Séamus Kennedy, Willie Connors 0-2 each, Michael Breen, Ger Browne, Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-11 (0-10f), John Donnelly 0-3, Billy Ryan 0-2, Pádraig Walsh, Richie Hogan, Colin Fennelly, Walter Walsh 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for O’Meara (51)

21. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for McCormack (57)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Forde (60)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport) for Barrett (61)

18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Breen (63)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

6. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

9. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain)

12. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

Subs

23. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan) for Hogan (blood) (17)

Hogan for Ryan (19)

23. Ryan for Mullen (39)

21. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge) for Buckley (48)

22. James Maher (St Lachtain’s) for Browne (54)

17. Conor Delaney (Erins Own) for Holden (58)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)