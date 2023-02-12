1-15 from Forde helps Tipperary end Nowlan Park hoodoo

Kilkenny 1-21

Tipperary 2-24

Stephen Barry reports from UPMC Nowlan Park

JASON FORDE STRUCK 1-15 as Tipperary ended their Nowlan Park hoodoo but a first away victory in 15 years had to be rescued from the teeth of a trademark Kilkenny comeback.

Tipperary had stormed 12 ahead by half-time but Kilkenny’s switches and a Martin Keoghan goal had narrowed the gap to four with 62 minutes on the clock.

But in front of 10,458 fans, Forde hit three points on the spin to ensure a landmark victory for Liam Cahill’s men.

The full-back line and goalie aside, it was all change from Cahill after Tipp’s 20-point demolition of Laois.

The return of Séamus Callanan, the only Tipp player with experience of winning at this level in Nowlan Park, for his first start in a year was most notable and although he was their only forward not to score, he showed a flash of his best work when creating the first Tipp goal with a slick pass to Forde.

Michael Breen scored 2-9 in Tipp’s last group-stage visit to Nowlan Park in 2018, another defeat. Now at the other end of the field, Derek Lyng showed Brian Cody tendencies when putting Walter Walsh in at full-forward to test the new Tipp full-back.

He was wrong-footed by Keoghan for a Walsh goal chance inside a minute but Barry Hogan saved and Walsh’s rebound whistled over the bar.

Paddy Cadell and Cathal Barrett went off injured in a stop-start opening dozen minutes but once the game got going, Tipp were doing the most damage.

James Crombie / INPHO Tipperary’s Jake Morris celebrates scoring his side’s second goal. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

It’s been a long time since a Tipp half-forward line could say they were getting the better of their oppositionat this venue but that’s what Alan Tynan, Noel McGrath, and Jake Morris were doing on puck-outs and turnovers.

Tipp, ahead 0-7 to 0-3, created three goal chances in quick succession as they carved holes in the all-O’Loughin Gaels full-back line. Aidan Tallis deflected Conor Bowe’s low effort over the bar and blocked Morris’s acute attempt but in between he was beaten by a Forde bullet.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were announced as Tipp finished with a 1-2 burst, the goal coming from a Tynan interception. Bowe’s initial piledriver was saved but Morris tucked away the rebound.

When that same duo combined for the final point, Morris was apologetic for not seeing McGrath in space with another goal chance on the cards. Twelve points in it at half-time, 2-13 to 0-7.

Walsh had another early goal chance for Kilkenny in the second half, set up by Shane Walsh, but he couldn’t get off his batted effort under pressure from Johnny Ryan.

Their three early substitutions were making an impact. John Donnelly took his tally to four points while Conor Fogarty scored one and assisted three more.

David Blanchfield steadied the Kilkenny defence and quelled Tipp’s earlier superiority when introduced at centre-back and his fine pass set up a goal chance for Donnelly but Hogan saved well.

Three Billy Drennan points kept Kilkenny motoring and the gap was just five when Billy Ryan caught a puck-out and Alan Murphy’s brave flick enabled Keoghan to find the net.

Tipp’s wide count hit 19 but Kilkenny weren’t far behind with 14. With just four in it after two more Drennan frees, it was Forde who settled the nerves. He followed a free with a sideline cut before intercepting the subsequent puck-out to make it three on the trot.

That decided it as these two prepare to meet again at Semple Stadium next Sunday in a challenge match for the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Billy Drennan 0-10 (7f, 1 65), Martin Keoghan 1-2, John Donnelly 0-4, Pádraig Walsh 0-1, Walter Walsh 0-1, Billy Ryan 0-1, Shane Walsh 0-1, Conor Fogarty 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-15 (0-7f, 0-2 65, 0-1 s/l), Jake Morris 1-2, Noel McGrath 0-2, Conor Bowe 0-2, Alan Tynan 0-1, John Campion 0-1, Mark Kehoe 0-1.

Kilkenny

1. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 19. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), 6. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, capt)

8. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 9. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 24. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 11. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

13. Billy Drennan (Galmoy), 10. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), 15. Shane Walsh (Tullaroan),

Subs

12. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Kenny (24)

17. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Heary (h-t)

20. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own) for Doyle (h-t)

22. Alan Murphy (Glenmore) for Butler (40 inj)

25. Gearóid Dunne (Tullaroan) for Murphy (61 inj)

Tipperary

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 4. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

5. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 6. Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), 9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, capt), 12. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), 15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs

17. John Campion (Drom & Inch) for Cadell (5 inj)

18. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) for Barrett (12 inj)

20. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s) for J Campion (34-37, blood)

19. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Callanan (53)

24. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill) for P Campion (54)

20. Kennedy for Tynan (56-58, blood)

20. Kennedy for J Campion (61)

26. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for Morris (67)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

