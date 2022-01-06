Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 6 January 2022
Advertisement

Tipperary without three top players for upcoming league campaign

Peter Creedon has named his panel, which confirms the absences of Aishling Moloney (injury) and AFLW duo Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 12:37 PM
13 minutes ago 249 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5647333
Tipp will be without star player Aishling Moloney from 2022 as she recovers from a long-term knee injury.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Tipp will be without star player Aishling Moloney from 2022 as she recovers from a long-term knee injury.
Tipp will be without star player Aishling Moloney from 2022 as she recovers from a long-term knee injury.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NEW TIPPERARY LADIES footballer Peter Creedon will be without three key players for the start of his tenure, having announced his panel for the upcoming National Football League this morning.

Aishling Moloney’s 2022 absence has been confirmed as she continues her recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy are unavailable until April, at least, due to their Aussie Rules commitments Down Under.

Brisbane Lions reigning Premier champion O’Dwyer and West Coast Eagles star McCarthy get their respective Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] seasons underway this weekend, along with 12 other Irish players.

Tipp were dealt a major blow ahead of last summer’s championship with news that Moloney, the 2019 LGFA Intermediate Player of the Year, had suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

“Joining the ACL club for a while,” the two-time All-Ireland intermediate winner wrote on Instagram in June, having been forced off in the Division 1 league clash with Dublin. “Shall be back.”

Unquestionably one of the best players in the country, the Cahir dual star had previously sustained a medial knee ligament injury in 2020.

Speaking to TippFM Sport late last month, Moloney explained that complications since her surgery and other setbacks have forced her to withdraw from the Tipperary panel for 2022.

“I met with Peter [Creedon] last week and it actually kind of hit me coming home in the car, it was probably the first time I probably shed a tear since it all happened because it kind of became overwhelming to me,” she said.

“It was like, ‘You think nine months and ah sure, we’ll give it 12,’ but for me it’s going into next year I’m not going to be back, so I’m going to miss two years.

“I met with Peter and I just explained to him, look, it’s just going to have to cut it for this year and take me out of your picture because it’s just unrealistic to go back.”

Creedon, the former Tipperary senior men’s boss who succeeded Declan Carr in the helm after his one season in charge, announced a 29-strong panel this morning, with 14 Tipperary clubs represented.

The two outliers are goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick, who plays her club football with Waterford kingpins Ballymacarbry, and Angela McGuigan of Eadestown in Kildare:

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2022-01-06 at 11.49.07 Source: Tipperary LGFA.

Creedon is joined by Michael O’Loughlin (coach), (selector), Tony Smith (selector), Mairead O’Connor (FLO), Annie McCarra (S&C), Johnny Nevin (analysis), Niamh Browne (physio), and Laura Kealy (nutritionist) in his backroom team.

Tipp open their Division 2 league campaign with a trip to Kerry, before also facing Laois and Clare in the group stages.

While the county suffered league relegation and struggled in senior championship last season, they secured their top-flight status and will compete there once again this summer.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie