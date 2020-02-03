Tipperary awarded league victory following confusion over final scoreline

Limerick and Tipp clashed at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

TIPPERARY HAVE BEEN awarded the victory of their Division 1 clash with Limerick, following confusion over the final scoreline.

A statement issued by the Camogie Association says that Tipp have been ruled as one-point victors following a review of the result.

Tipperary appeared to have edged out the Group 2 clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday by 0-10 to 1-6, with joint captain Cáit Devane helping herself to five points.

The sides were level at half-time, with the scoreline reading 0-6 to 1-3.

However, there was confusion at the full-time whistle. Spectators and members reportedly believed that Tipp were the winners, while referee Andrew Larkin recorded the game as 0-10 to 1-7 draw.

The Camogie Association subsequently announced that the result would be reviewed, and Tipperary have since been declared the winners.

“Upon review by the Referee, in consultation with his Umpires and Match Officials, of the scoring in yesterday’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 2 fixture between Limerick v Tipperary we can now confirm the official match result as Limerick 1-6 Tipperary 0-10 resulting in a one point victory for Tipperary,” the statement reads.

“We would like to thank all involved for their patience regarding this matter.”

