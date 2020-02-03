This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary awarded league victory following confusion over final scoreline

The Camogie Association awarded the result to the Premier County following a review.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 3 Feb 2020, 4:06 PM
53 minutes ago 1,636 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4990901
Limerick and Tipp clashed at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Limerick and Tipp clashed at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
Limerick and Tipp clashed at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE BEEN awarded the victory of their Division 1 clash with Limerick, following confusion over the final scoreline.

A statement issued by the Camogie Association says that Tipp have been ruled as one-point victors following a review of the result.

Tipperary appeared to have edged out the Group 2 clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday by 0-10 to 1-6, with joint captain Cáit Devane helping herself to five points.

The sides were level at half-time, with the scoreline reading 0-6 to 1-3.

However, there was confusion at the full-time whistle. Spectators and members reportedly believed that Tipp were the winners, while referee Andrew Larkin recorded the game as 0-10 to 1-7 draw.

The Camogie Association subsequently announced that the result would be reviewed, and Tipperary have since been declared the winners.

“Upon review by the Referee, in consultation with his Umpires and Match Officials, of the scoring in yesterday’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 2 fixture between Limerick v Tipperary we can now confirm the official match result as Limerick 1-6 Tipperary 0-10 resulting in a one point victory for Tipperary,” the statement reads.

“We would like to thank all involved for their patience regarding this matter.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie