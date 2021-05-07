BE PART OF THE TEAM

Two senior debutants in Tipperary side for Limerick game as Callanan stays captain for 2021

Tipperary head to the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 7 May 2021, 9:51 PM
53 minutes ago 2,497 Views 5 Comments
Brian McGrath in action for Tipperary in the 2018 All-Ireland U21 final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE HANDED out senior debuts to goalkeeper Barry Hogan and wing-back Brian McGrath for tomorrow’s hurling league opener against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Seamus Callanan has been confirmed as Tipperary captain again for the 2021 season but he misses tomorrow’s game through injury.

The Tipperary bench has some big names on it with Noel and John McGrath, along with Padraic Maher and 2019 All-Star goalkeeper Brian Hogan.

It is Kiladangan’s Hogan who gets the nod tomorrow between the posts after winning a county senior medal last September. The other newcomer McGrath featured for the Loughmore-Castleiney team defeated in that match. Both players won All-Ireland U21 medals in 2018 against Cork.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
4. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

5. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
6. Seamus Kennedy – St Marys
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
14. Jason Forde – Silvermines
15. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

Subs

16. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
17. Robert Byrne – Portroe
18. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
19. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
23. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
24. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
25. James Quigley – Kiladangan
26. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore


