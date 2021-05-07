Two senior debutants in Tipperary side for Limerick game as Callanan stays captain for 2021

Brian McGrath in action for Tipperary in the 2018 All-Ireland U21 final.

TIPPERARY HAVE HANDED out senior debuts to goalkeeper Barry Hogan and wing-back Brian McGrath for tomorrow’s hurling league opener against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Seamus Callanan has been confirmed as Tipperary captain again for the 2021 season but he misses tomorrow’s game through injury.

The Tipperary bench has some big names on it with Noel and John McGrath, along with Padraic Maher and 2019 All-Star goalkeeper Brian Hogan.

It is Kiladangan’s Hogan who gets the nod tomorrow between the posts after winning a county senior medal last September. The other newcomer McGrath featured for the Loughmore-Castleiney team defeated in that match. Both players won All-Ireland U21 medals in 2018 against Cork.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

4. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

5. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

6. Seamus Kennedy – St Marys

7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

14. Jason Forde – Silvermines

15. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

Subs

16. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

17. Robert Byrne – Portroe

18. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

19. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

20. Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

23. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

24. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

25. James Quigley – Kiladangan

26. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

