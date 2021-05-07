Two senior debutants in Tipperary side for Limerick game as Callanan stays captain for 2021

TIPPERARY HAVE HANDED out senior debuts to goalkeeper Barry Hogan and wing-back Brian McGrath for tomorrow’s hurling league opener against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.
Seamus Callanan has been confirmed as Tipperary captain again for the 2021 season but he misses tomorrow’s game through injury.
The Tipperary bench has some big names on it with Noel and John McGrath, along with Padraic Maher and 2019 All-Star goalkeeper Brian Hogan.
It is Kiladangan’s Hogan who gets the nod tomorrow between the posts after winning a county senior medal last September. The other newcomer McGrath featured for the Loughmore-Castleiney team defeated in that match. Both players won All-Ireland U21 medals in 2018 against Cork.
Tipperary
1. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
4. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
5. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
6. Seamus Kennedy – St Marys
7. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross-Ballycahill
8. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
9. Michael Breen – Ballina
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
14. Jason Forde – Silvermines
15. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Subs
16. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
17. Robert Byrne – Portroe
18. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
19. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
23. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
24. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
25. James Quigley – Kiladangan
26. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss Gatland’s Lions selection and the bigger picture for Ulster and Leinster following European defeats.
COMMENTS (5)