This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Callanan's goal the difference but Tipp set for Limerick rematch in Munster final

The Premier County made it four wins from four in their round-robin series with victory at Semple Stadium.

By Shane Brophy Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 4:49 PM
5 minutes ago 422 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4684955
Seamus Callanan scored the only goal of the game in Thurles.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Seamus Callanan scored the only goal of the game in Thurles.
Seamus Callanan scored the only goal of the game in Thurles.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tipperary 1-22

Limerick 0-21

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY AND LIMERICK will do it all over again in two weeks’ time in the Munster final despite the Premier county’s victory in today’s final round-robin encounter in Thurles.

Seamus Callanan’s 38th minute goal proved to the difference in this hard-fought encounter in front of a crowd of 39,115. However, the Shannonsiders progress to the decider in two weeks time with Tipperary having pipped both Cork and Clare on score difference for second place.

It proved to be a costly victory for Tipperary with Cathal Barrett (hamstring) and Patrick Maher (knee) forced off before half time with major concern over the latter who was in severe pain and had to be stretchered from the pitch.

Tipperary were full value for their victory having hit 13 wides to Limerick’s nine, laying the platform for the win in the first half where they led 0-12 to 0-8, despite having played against the breeze.

This was despite having been held scoreless for the first nine minutes as Shane Dowling and Aaron Gillane had Limerick into an early lead. Tipp hit back with the next five with Brendan Maher and Seamus Callanan on target from play to take control of the tie.

Limerick relied heavily on Gillane for scores in the opening half – mainly from frees – as Cathal Barrett was doing well on the Limerick star until he was forced off before half time. Seamus Flanagan was also denied a goal by a fine Brian Hogan save.

The introduction of Graeme Mulcahy at half time paid immediate dividends for Limerick as he set up Gillane for a point before scoring one himself as the All Ireland champions cut the margin to two before Callanan scored the only goal of the game, running onto a pass from John McGrath and side-stepping two defenders, fired to the net.

From there, Limerick could never get any closer than three points as Tipperary were always able to keep them at arms length, helped by two sublime sideline cuts by Jason Forde who top-scored with eight points.

Sean O'Brien tackles Tom Morrissey Tipperary's Sean O'Brien tackles Limerick's Tom Morrissey. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-8 (4 frees, 2 sideline cuts); Seamus Callanan 1-4; Padraic Maher, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (1 free) 0-2 each; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen, Jake Morris, John O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-12 (10 frees); Tom Morrissey, Diarmuid Byrnes (2 65s) 0-3 each; Shane Dowling, Graeme Mulachy, Cian Lynch 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY

Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

Sean O’Brien (Newport)
James Barry (Upperchurch/Drombane)
Cathal Barrett (Holycross/Ballycahill)

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Michael Breen (Ballina)
Noel McGrath (Loughmore/Castleiney)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)
John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

John McGrath (Loughmore/Castleiney)
Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og).

Subs:
Alan Flynn (Kiladangan) for Barrett (33 inj)
Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for Patrick Maher (35 inj)
Robert Byrne (Portroe) for Breen (47)
Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan/Kilcash) for Morris (63)
Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for J McGrath (68).

LIMERICK

Nickie Quaid (Effin)

Sean Finn (Bruff)
Mike Casey (Na Pairsaigh)
Riche English (Doon)

Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)
Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

Subs:
Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Flanagan (HT)
Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Dowling (43)
Pat Ryan (Doon) for Casey (51)
Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) for O’Donoghue (55)
David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hayes (64).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shane Brophy
@BrophShane

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie