Kennedy brace leads Tipperary to late McGrath Cup win over Limerick

Jack Kennedy (right) struck in injury time for Tipperary.

Tipperary 1-12

Limerick 0-14

John Keogh reports from Rathkeale

TIPPERARY EARNED A late win over Limerick on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-14 in a tight McGrath Cup contest at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

David Power’s men needed two injury time points from Jack Kennedy to see themselves to a hard fought victory.

Limerick held a 0-14 to 1-8 advantage on 60 minutes but missed several opportunities in the final quarter to see off their opponents.

Sean O’Connor was outstanding for Tipperary with a scoring haul of 1-7 and it was he that led the comeback in the dying stages.

The Clonmel Commercials clubman sent over two points that were followed up by Kennedy’s brace that stole victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was O’Connor that began the scoring with two frees in the opening 10 minutes before Limerick got on the board through Darragh Ranahan before Tony McCarthy levelled.

O’Connor was the sole scorer with 0-4 heading into the water break with McCarthy seeing Tipperary’s lead to a point at the end of the first quarter.

Limerick improved after the water break and took the lead thanks to three points in a row from Josh Ryan, Peter Nash and Hugh Bourke.

Tipperary immediately hit back with O’Connor’s goal after an excellent attack that involved five players before the Clonmel man’s fisted finish past Aaron O’Sullivan.

Shane Foley then put Tipperary into a 1-5 to 0-6 lead but Nash and Ryan insured it was all square again at the break.

Conor Ryan started the second half scoring with a fine point from close range but Limerick hit form to lead with James Naughton and two Ryan frees seeing them two points to the good.

Cillian Fahy stretched that lead to four but Tipperary finished with a storm and Kennedy’s excellent finishes seeing them home.

Scorers for Tipperary: Sean O’Connor 1-7 (6f), Jack Kennedy 0-2, Shane Foley, Conor Ryan and Conal Kennedy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Josh Ryan 0-5 (3f), Tony McCarthy, Peter Nash and Hugh Bourke 0-2 (2f) each, Darragh Ranahan, James Naughton and Cillian Fahy 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1: Evan Comerford

2: Shane O’Connell, 3: Liam Ryan, 4: Jimmy Feehan.

24: Leon Kennedy, 6: Ciaran Cannon, 7: Colm O’Shaughnessy.

8: Conal Kennedy, 9: Mark Russell.

26: Eanna McBride, 11: Luke Boland, 23: Johnny Ryan.

19: Conor Ryan, 14: Shane Foley, 15: Sean O’Connor.

Subs:

10: Jordan Moloney for Cannon (35)

5: Jack Harney for J Ryan (48)

16: Michael O’Reilly for Comerford (48)

21: Jack Kennedy for McBride (53)

18: Ben Comerford for C Kennedy (53)

25: Tom Tobin for Boland (59)

20: Darragh O’Leary for L Kennedy (63)

17: Paul Devlin for L Ryan (66)

22: Donagh Hickey for O’Shaughnessy (71)

13: Jack Buckley for C Ryan (71)

12: Jamie Holloway for O’Connell (72).

Limerick

1: Aaron O’Sullivan

17: Jim Liston, 2: Sean O’Dea 4: Mike O’Donovan.

19: Tony McCarthy, 6: Darragh Woulfe, 10: Liam O’Sullivan.

8: Tommy Griffin, 9: Josh Ryan

26: Peter Nash, 11: Cian Sheehan, 12: Barry Coleman

13: Shane Barry, Hugh Bourke, 15: Darragh Ranahan.

Subs:

22: Darragh Treacy for Nash (ht)

7: Liam O’Sullivan for McCarthy (hht)

21: Cillian Fahy for Liston (ht)

18: Dara Noonan for Barry (53)

24: Padraig de Bruin for Coleman (53)

23: Robbie Bourke for H Bourke (53)

25: Ruairi O’Brien for Woulfe (59)

14: Hugh Bourke for Ranahan (63)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)