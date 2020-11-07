BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 7 November 2020
Tipperary edge past Limerick and into Munster final after clutch equaliser and extra-time winner

They will meet Cork or Kerry in the final on 22 November.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 3:54 PM
Tipperary 1-15
Limerick 2-11

BRIAN FOX FIRED over the winning point as Tipperary claimed a dramatic Munster semi-final victory over Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds to book a first provincial decider spot since 2016.

It was a success to savour for Tipperary after a stunning free by captain Conor Sweeney in the 75th minute had saved them in normal time.

Sweeney, who finished with 0-7, struck the score from the left sideline with the outside of left boot and the ball brushed against the upright before dropping over.

Limerick saw their hopes of success dashed then and they were also left heartbroken at the finish when Seamus O’Carroll’s point attempt from a mark from 25 yards out flew wide.

That denied them the chance to partake in a penalty shootout as Tipperary advanced to the decider against Cork or Kerry on 22 November.

It was a game where Limerick made a decisive burst in the second quarter with goals from Cillian Fahy and Sean McSweeney pushing them in front 2-6 to 0-5 at the interval. The teams had been tied at 0-4 apiece in the 19th minute before that Limerick scoring burst.

The third quarter was all about Tipperary’s control as they hit 1-6 without reply. The six points came in succession with Sweeney scoring three and then the goal arrived in the 54th minute.

Emmet Moloney’s point effort hit the post and the alert Liam Casey stole in to palm the ball to the net, edging Tipperary in front 1-11 to 2-6.

tommie-childs-and-conal-kennedy Limerick's Tommie Childs and Conal Kennedy of Tipperary. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

But Limerick recovered after the water break with Darragh Treacy and Hugh Bourke drawing them level. Cian Sheehan hit over a lovely point that placed them on the brink of a first Munster final place since 2010 until Sweeney pegged them back with that marvellous score.

There was only one score in the opening period of extra-time with Kevin O’Halloran nudging Tipperary in front, 1-13 to 2-9.

Back came Limerick with Sean McSweeney bringing the teams level and goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan confidently slotting over a ’45.

Tipperary looked to be in trouble yet they recovered with experienced figures standing up as Robbie Kiely tied the teams and Fox nailed what transpired to be the winning effort.  

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-7 (0-5f), Liam Casey 1-0, Jack Kennedy 0-2 (0-2f), Kevin O’Halloran, Robbie Kiely, Brian Fox, Michael Quinlivan, Kevin Fahey, Liam Boland 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Sean McSweeney 1-2, Cillian Fahy 1-1, Hugh Bourke (0-2f) and Donal O’Sullivan (0-1f, 1 ’45) 0-2 each, Tommy Griffin, Killian Ryan, Darragh Treacy, Cian Sheehan 0-1 each. 

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Emmet Kennedy (Drom & Inch)

13. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)
15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill) for Lonergan (half-time)
Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Colman Kennedy (half-time)
Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers) for Jack Kennedy (60)
Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) for Moloney (67)
Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers) for O’Shaugnessy (69)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen)
3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)
4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest – captain)
7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)
9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

10. Killian Ryan (Mungret St Paul’s)
11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford)
12. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

13. Hugh Bourke (Adare)
14. Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)
15. Sean McSweeney (St Senan’s)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

